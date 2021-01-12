OBITUARY: Tracy Lamar Pearce

Tracy Lamar (McWhirter) Pearce passed away December 16, 2020, at her home in Luther, Oklahoma. A resident of Oklahoma since 1994, Tracy was born in El Paso, Texas, to Clara Bowles and Howard Warren McWhirter on November 26, 1958.

Tracy moved to Modesto, California, and attended Wilson Elementary School and Beyer High School. After high school, Tracy was blessed with two children, Chenoa and Dirk Pearce. In 1987, Tracy met the love of her life, Kathy Roberts.

Tracy spent her mornings on her deck, watching her hummingbirds come and go, as she sipped her sugar and cream-filled coffee. She also enjoyed traveling, fishing, camping, gardening, and spending as much time as possible with family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter Chenoa Sterling (Matt), and son Dirk Pearce (Janna Donelli); grandchildren Clayton Pearce, Haleigh Viola Pearce, Aaron and Cody Sterling; as well as her godson, Kiefer Pigott, and brother, Howard McWhirter. She is preceded in death by her beloved partner of twenty-five years, Kathy Roberts, and her parents, Clara Bowles and Howard McWhirter.

A memorial service, hosted by the family, will be held January 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Luther First Christian Church, 415 E 1st St, Luther, OK 73054. Arrangements by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.