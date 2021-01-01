Redistricting Meeting Scheduled in Chandler

CHANDLER – A public meeting to discuss redistricting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at the Route 66 Interpretive Center, 400 E. 1st St., Chandler, OK 74834.

By law, the state Legislature will redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every ten years immediately following the Census. Oklahoma lawmakers are holding a series of meetings around the state through the month because they say they want to encourage public input in the redistricting process.

Members of the North Central Oklahoma Subcommittee include:

Ty Burns, R-Pawnee

John Talley, R-Stillwater,

Judd Strom, R-Copan

Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow

Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa

Garry Mize, R-Guthrie

Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston

Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater

Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City

John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando

Chad Caldwell, R-Enid

Meetings are live streamed when possible, and video is archived. View previous meetings here.

Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to the House at [email protected], All comments and public testimony will be shared with the committees.

Information about other meetings scheduled across the state can be found here: https://oksenate.gov/press-releases/oklahoma-senate-house-announce-statewide-redistricting-meeting-dates.

A map showing meetings throughout the state can be found here: https://okhouse.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=ef335bbb2dea41dc9eb4Ibb029d5a8800.

Additional information about the redistricting process can be found here: https://okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx.