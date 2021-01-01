Redistricting Meeting Scheduled in Chandler

CHANDLER – A public meeting to discuss redistricting will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at the Route 66 Interpretive Center, 400 E. 1st St., Chandler, OK 74834.
By law, the state Legislature will redraw its legislative and congressional district boundaries to reflect changes in population every ten years immediately following the Census. Oklahoma lawmakers are holding a series of meetings around the state through the month because they say they want to encourage public input in the redistricting process.
Members of the North Central Oklahoma Subcommittee include:
- Ty Burns, R-Pawnee
- John Talley, R-Stillwater,
- Judd Strom, R-Copan
- Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow
- Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa
- Garry Mize, R-Guthrie
- Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston
- Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater
- Sean Roberts, R-Hominy
- Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City
- John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando
- Chad Caldwell, R-Enid
Meetings are live streamed when possible, and video is archived. View previous meetings here.
Anyone unable to attend the meeting may email comments to the House at [email protected], All comments and public testimony will be shared with the committees.
Information about other meetings scheduled across the state can be found here: https://oksenate.gov/press-releases/oklahoma-senate-house-announce-statewide-redistricting-meeting-dates.
A map showing meetings throughout the state can be found here: https://okhouse.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=ef335bbb2dea41dc9eb4Ibb029d5a8800.
Additional information about the redistricting process can be found here: https://okhouse.gov/Publications/Redistricting.aspx.