Farmstead Cafe
CommunityEducationGovernmentTech

EOC Bond Election January 12, 2021

dawnshelton Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 days ago
0 101 1 minute read

Did you know there’s going to be an election on January 12, 2021? Eastern Oklahoma County Technology is asking for a new bond. They say it’s for technology, and, if passed, won’t cost property owners any more money, that’s because they’e finished paying for the debt on the last bond issue for the same thing.

Following is the News Release from EOC TECH. Also check the website for more specifics more information.

“On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, community members will have the chance to vote on the upcoming Bond Issue for Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center. 

“The Bond Issue will provide distance learning and Internet services for EOC Tech, Harrah, Jones, Luther and Choctaw-Nicoma Public Schools. The Bond Issue will continue funding for the local school districts by providing services without a tax increase.

“Approval of the Bond Issue will provide EOC Tech Center and each of the four public school districts with the ability to continue the delivery of distance learning classes to students for college credit, faster and expanded internet services to nearly 10,000 students in the five school districts, meets the current need for increased bandwidth for Internet based instructional delivery, required on-line end of instruction testing, college entrance assessment, state licensure and industry certification testing, and web based learning programs.

“Lastly, the bond will assist the five school districts’ teachers and staff in expanded technology-based curriculum delivery, increased professional development opportunities and improve student data reporting.

“Due to the decreasing cost in technology, EOC Tech Center’s new bond issue will amount to $730,000 for a period of five years, which is less than the bond of $760,000 currently in place. 

“It is anticipated that over the five-year period, the cost to individual taxpayers will be reduced annually due to growth in the EOC Tech Center District. As is currently the case, residents and taxpayers are paying less in 2020 than they were when the current bond issue was approved in 2016.

“This is the fifth bond issue for EOC Tech in regard to distance learning/technology/internet connection provided for the technology center and surrounding public school systems.  Additional information can be found at http://www.eoctech.edu/bond2021,” from EOC Tech news release.

Luther Hardware
Tags

Related Articles

Photo of To name a road

To name a road

July 5, 2018
Photo of Angels in Uniform Help Angel’s Way

Angels in Uniform Help Angel’s Way

April 28, 2016
Photo of Early morning turnpike wreck

Early morning turnpike wreck

June 2, 2018
Photo of Coach Fields Joins the Board, and schooling during the pandemic

Coach Fields Joins the Board, and schooling during the pandemic

April 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Check Also
Close
The Chicken Shack
Back to top button
Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker