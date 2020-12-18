EOC Bond Election January 12, 2021

Did you know there’s going to be an election on January 12, 2021? Eastern Oklahoma County Technology is asking for a new bond. They say it’s for technology, and, if passed, won’t cost property owners any more money, that’s because they’e finished paying for the debt on the last bond issue for the same thing.

Following is the News Release from EOC TECH. Also check the website for more specifics more information.

“On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, community members will have the chance to vote on the upcoming Bond Issue for Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center.

“The Bond Issue will provide distance learning and Internet services for EOC Tech, Harrah, Jones, Luther and Choctaw-Nicoma Public Schools. The Bond Issue will continue funding for the local school districts by providing services without a tax increase.

“Approval of the Bond Issue will provide EOC Tech Center and each of the four public school districts with the ability to continue the delivery of distance learning classes to students for college credit, faster and expanded internet services to nearly 10,000 students in the five school districts, meets the current need for increased bandwidth for Internet based instructional delivery, required on-line end of instruction testing, college entrance assessment, state licensure and industry certification testing, and web based learning programs.

“Lastly, the bond will assist the five school districts’ teachers and staff in expanded technology-based curriculum delivery, increased professional development opportunities and improve student data reporting.

“Due to the decreasing cost in technology, EOC Tech Center’s new bond issue will amount to $730,000 for a period of five years, which is less than the bond of $760,000 currently in place.

“It is anticipated that over the five-year period, the cost to individual taxpayers will be reduced annually due to growth in the EOC Tech Center District. As is currently the case, residents and taxpayers are paying less in 2020 than they were when the current bond issue was approved in 2016.

“This is the fifth bond issue for EOC Tech in regard to distance learning/technology/internet connection provided for the technology center and surrounding public school systems. Additional information can be found at http://www.eoctech.edu/bond2021,” from EOC Tech news release.