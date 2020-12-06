Support the Luther Community Service Center

A letter from Mark Hagewood, Director, Luther Community Service Center

The Luther Community Service Center strives to help the community by providing food, clothing, and opportunities to serve God in service to others. We hope that you will be able to take part in one or more of the many exciting events that we are offering next year and experience firsthand the dedication we show in helping others.

It is our mission to help feed the hungry, provide clothes to those in need, help people to make better lives for themselves through aid, teaching, and example. To meet our mission and provide services in our community, we rely on the generosity of individuals and businesses for support. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals just like you, we would not be able to serve those in our community each year.

This year we were very blessed to have several new donors and volunteers, making this year a success. The local post office donated canned goods to us from their local food drive. The local elementary school also helped with a food drive. Several churches and other organizations have contributed to this outreach. One family donated a car which was given to local family in need of transportation. We have been blessed by such generous donors, and many will be blessed because of your help.

This Thanksgiving families received turkeys and boxes full of food. Almost 100 children, from newborn to age twelve, will receive a Christmas box, which includes a winter coat, new clothing, hygiene supplies, and a toy / book. We provide food to approximately 100 families each month and clothing and household items to many more. This is a very efficient ministry that shows great stewardship.

We are an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, whose goal is to give glory to God in our service to others. If you have already donated time, clothing, food, furniture, money, or other items, I want to thank you for helping us to have a great year. If you have not yet had an opportunity to donate and would like to, your generosity will make a difference in our community by allowing us to continue in our work. We are a 501(3) c organization that does its best to be a good steward of your donations. We are volunteers working together to help those in need. We do not have any salaried staff, so your funds get put to work helping those in need. To sustain this work, we ask that you consider donating to the work of the Luther Community Service Center. You can now donate online at by clicking on “online giving” and then “give now.” Your donation will be processed through Tithe.ly. You can also send a donation through the mail. Remember that every donation makes a difference, regardless of size.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Mark Hagewood, Director