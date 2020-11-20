OBITUARY: Joyce Marie Garrett

Joyce Marie Garrett passed from this life November 17, 2020, at the age of 74 years. Joyce was born in Porum, Oklahoma, March 12, 1946, to Carl and Ruby (Largent) Holliman. Joyce graduated from John Marshall High School with the class of 1964 and later married the love of her life, James Garrett in March of 1970. James and Joyce were blessed with four children; Rodney, Kelly, Jared, and Brian. Joyce loved to shop at boutiques. She loved garage sales, and weekend road trips. Joyce had a special place in her heart for children. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her love for children went above just her own, she was a foster parent for many years, as well. Joyce was the true example of the matriarch. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Margaret Teague, granddaughter, Stephanie Templeton, and daughter, Charity Garrett.

She is survived by her loving husband, James, of the home, four children; Rodney Garrett (Rose) of Luther, OK, Kelly Thomas (Steve) of Luther, OK, Jared Garrett (Jennifer) of El Reno, OK, and Brian Garrett of Luther, OK. Grandchildren; Brooke Garrett, Jamie Garrett, Kaylee Garrett, Skylar Garrett, Garrett Merryman, Andee Meadows (Austin), Grayson Thomas all of Luther, OK, Madison Garrett, Raelynn Garrett of El Reno, OK, and Ciera Garrett of Iowa. One sister, Carolyn Smith (Charles) of Yukon, OK, 4 great grandchildren, Isabell Pelletier, Huntlee Meadows, Bradley Merryman, Gracee Meadows, as well as a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Luther, Oklahoma. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4-8PM at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.