Saturday Fall Festival in Arcadia

Arcadia—Hope City Church in Arcadia will have a Fall Festival on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Find the fun in the parking lot anchored by the Farmer’s Market General Store in the Windmill Shops. Hope City Church is also located in the shopping center along with HeBrews Coffee. Hope City Co-Pastor Tonya Ryals says the event will raise money for community needs in Arcadia and introduce their church to the community through a family friendly fun event.

For more information, check out the Facebook Event page or call HeBrews Coffee Shop at 405-396-5050.

“Hope City Church has raised $6,000 towards helping our police department so far and our Family Fall Festival will help us complete this project. Plus this event will help us give towards our City Hall’s Christmas event where our city helps the community during the holidays,” said Ryals.

The event will feature carnival games, music, food trucks and shopping.

Ryals also operates HeBrews Coffee Shop located in the same shopping center. Hours are Tuesday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm and Saturday 9 am -2 pm. Call HeBrews Coffee Shop at 405-396-5050.

The festival will be social-distance friendly and a good time.

Ryals said anyone looking for community, family and friendship should check out Hope City Church Sunday’s at 9:30 am for a drive-up outdoor service or indoor services at 11 am.