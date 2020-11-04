Luther Cross Country Team Runs in State Meet

Luther—Good luck today to the Luther Cross Country boys team competing in the state tournament in Edmond. Coach Tyler Snedeker will lead the team to State after the team qualified with a seventh place finish at the regional tournament in October.

“They are now the third ever boys team to qualify for state in Luther history, and probably the best team Luther has ever had,” said Coach Snedeker who is in his first year of teaching and coaching at LHS, after Coach Stan Higdon’s retirement.

Read the Luther Register archive recap of the 2018 LHS Cross Country appearance

Rescheduled to Wednesday because of last week’s ice storm, the boys team will run at 1:20 pm at Edmond Sante Fe High School, and the female qualifier, Valeria Velasco, will run at 1 pm. She is only the second female qualifier from Luther to make it to State, the coach said.

Boys Varsity team members include:

Wil Mohr

Collin Garrett

Chris Casio

Brady Allen

Carson Easley

Layton Starkey

Bradley Gililland