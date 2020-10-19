Free bulbs for Spring Daffodil Joy

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 19, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Community Foundation is bringing massive flower power into surrounding communities this fall through Rebloom Oklahoma, a major bulb planting project involving parks, medians, and hundreds of other public spaces across Oklahoma County.

“As Oklahoma City and neighboring communities emerge from the coronavirus doldrums of 2020, they will be greeted this spring by tens of thousands of daffodils that will be planted this November and December,” said OCCF President Nancy Anthony. “This has been a tough year for everyone, but this bulb-planting program is a beautiful way to start 2021 on an optimistic note.”

The Community Foundation will be partnering with dozens of scout troops, neighborhood associations, civic organizations, and other community groups to plant 65,000 daffodil bulbs in Oklahoma County.

Community Foundation donor Ralph Meador established an endowed beautification fund to support the bulb-planting initiative, hoping to beautify parks, medians, schools, churches, neighborhood frontages, public libraries, and other greenspaces.

“This is a wonderful gift for our community,” said Brian Dougherty, the Community Foundation’s director of parks and public spaces. “Once the daffodils are established, their bulbs can multiply and re-emerge each spring.”

Community groups in Oklahoma County can apply to participate in the program by going to occf.org/rebloom. Applications are due by Nov. 9 on a first come first serve basis, and qualifying organizations can pick up their bulbs from 12 to 6 p.m., Nov. 19 through Nov. 21, at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, 1000 N Broadway in Oklahoma City.

Eligible organizations include neighborhood associations, libraries, schools, managing entities of public greenspaces, parks and other public land sites within Greater Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County. Locations outside of Oklahoma County may be considered as supplies are available.

To ensure the daffodils bloom next spring, bulbs need to be planted by Dec. 14, Dougherty said.

Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation is a 501©(3) public charity that works with donors to create charitable funds that will benefit our community both now and in the future. To learn more about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit www.occf.org