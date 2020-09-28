Luther’s Halloween Trunk or Treat scheduled Oct 31

Luther—It will be a candy extravaganza for the annual Luther Trunk or Treat event. on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The main hub will be on Main Street, and trunks are needed.

If your family, organization, business, church group or work crew would like a trunk space for the event, contact Valarie at Luther Town Hall, at 405-277-3833.

The event is always a hit and is pulled off by dedicated volunteers and groups who set up and give away candy to long lines of costumed children.

Opus Entertainment will keep the party vibe alive with music and fun. The event is scheduled from 5 – 7 pm.

Details continue to come together about what other fun will be had for the evening. IDEA: drop a comment here if your congregation, business or porch will welcome visitors on Halloween evening and we’ll help get the word out.

Like so many other disappointing cancelations of this Covid-19 year, including the Luther Pecan Festival produced by The Luther Register, the town of Luther is embracing this Trunk or Treat community event, along with a tree lighting event in December.

Drop a comment if your congregation or group will also have an event.



































Scenes from 2018 Luther Trunk or Treat