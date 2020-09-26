Luther Library offers free Financial Fitness Kits

OKLAHOMA CITY — Although April was National Financial Literacy Month, many libraries went on closed to the public in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that libraries are opening for curbside or express service, many, including the Metropolitan Library System and Luther Library, are offering the free 2020 Financial Fitness Kits from the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Library patrons are encouraged to contact their local library to learn about the services being offered during COVID-19 precautions.

The OSCPA’s free Financial Fitness Kits include sections on establishing a budget, getting out of and staying out of debt, avoiding scams, paying for college and more.

“Each year, we are encouraged by all the positive feedback, so our CPAs want to continue offering the Financial Fitness Kits,” said Amy Welch, APR, CAE, vice president of communications for the OSCPA. “We’re grateful to our partners and public libraries across the state helping us offer this information to Oklahomans.”

The 2020 OSCPA Financial Fitness Kits are sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union; Quail Creek Bank; Peters & Chandler, P.C.; and Retirement Investment Advisors. Digital versions of the Financial Fitness Kits can also be downloaded from www.KnowWhatCounts.org.