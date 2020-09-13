Local Food Shines at Arcadia General Store

Arcadia—The goal of the Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store is to be a one-stop for anyone heading home after work who needs to pick up ingredients for dinner. That’s according to Linda Simonton, co-owner and tireless advocate for promoting her town of Arcadia and providing an outlet to showcase local food.

Those ingredients will be fresh and as local as possible. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store has hit on a trend, as more Oklahomans are looking to eat local and support small business, and farmers and hobby gardeners. Linda and her team’s efforts found success last year with the opening of the Arcadia Farmer’s Market in the blue pavilion located between Pops and the Round Barn.

With autumn closing in, and the summer months of garden growing slowing down, the Saturday only Farmer’s Market was winding down and plans for the new store were gearing up. Hours for the new General Store are Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm. The hours are a good option for commuters heading home from a day at work in the city.

Arcadia Mayor James Woodard, Store Manager Lori Seagraves, Deep Fork 66 President John Cobb, and Store Co-Owner Linda Simonton.

The new store is located in the former location of Great Plain Veterinary Services that moved to a larger space across the street. The General Store is on the corner of Route 66 and Odor, east of the Round Barn, in the south corner of the Windmill Shops strip center.

The ribbon cutting for the Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store was Friday, in the rain.

The event brought out the Mayor of Arcadia, representatives from the Deep Fork District of Route 66, friends and a steady stream shoppers who strolled in to to admire the newly stocked shelves of food, products and gifts. There were also fresh tamales, samples of delicious carrot and chocolate cakes, and lots of chatting. Even with masks and being aware of social distancing, it sure was good to get out and chat with fellow foodies about gardening, canning tomatoes, planting fall crops, and to commiserate about pantry moths. Seems it’s been an intense season for those.

Glancing up and down the market shelves, curated by Lori Seagraves, manager, there were lots of products to appeal to many, most of them Made In Oklahoma, and all of them interesting. Some products actually got their start in the Deep Fork District. There are Trucker Treats pretzels and Miller Pecans that have been popular at the Luther Pecan Festival (returning in 2021).

There is also Marak Milk, also available at Farmstead Cafe in Luther. It’s good stuff, and Travis Marak’s story of building his family’s dairy is always an inspiration. It’s neat to see these products gain in popularity, including Sweet Country Farms gluten-free flour blend that also had its flagship debut at Farmstead Cafe.





















Flatlander Coffee, Christian Cheese, Snider Farms peanut butter, local beef and lots of fruit and vegetables are for sale at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store. There were eggs, and bath salts and the funniest tea towels this side of the Rockies hand-made by Felicia’s Country Corner.

And for the first time ever, granola and peanut butter from Bondi Bowls, an Arcadia-based food truck, are being retailed. Bailey Wilson’s dream of “bringing the beach to you” with her Australian-inspired fresh ACAI bowls is a business launch success story; made better because she did it during the pandemic.

Granola and peanut butter from Bailey Wilson’s Bondi Bowls, available at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store.