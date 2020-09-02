Arcadia Farmer’s Market Opens Year-Round General Store

ARCADIA – Arcadia’s popular Farmer’s Market is growing to an additional space and a new concept.

The Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store will open September 11, 2020. You’ll find it in the shopping center east of the Round Barn, located inside the former location of Great Plains Veterinary Clinic. Incidentally, Great Plains moved across Route 66 to a bigger facility to care for more pets and livestock. Can’t miss them.

Slowly but surely, our towns along the Deep Fork District of Route 66 are growing.

The Arcadia general store will feature local, fresh food.

The home-grown and home-canned foods that often sell out on summer market days will now be available year-round at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store.

The shelves will be stocked with locally raised meat, whole milk from a family dairy, farm-fresh eggs, cheese, honey, fresh produce and colorful jars of pickles, relish, salsa and jam when the store opens on Sept. 11 at 212 Odor Street in Arcadia, in the Windmill Shops. The general store will be open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 am – 6 pm. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged, said organizers.

Also available will be specialty teas, coffee, skin care products, fresh and frozen pasta, gluten-free flour and bread mixes, Indian fry bread mix, spices, organic maple syrup, maple and chocolate candy, homemade dog treats and handmade soap and soy candles.

Arcadia Farmer’s Market General Store

Most items are grown or made in central Oklahoma, representing entrepreneurs who are our neighbors.

“This is the first time since the 1970s that there has been a food store in Arcadia,” said Linda Simonton, who co-owns the farmers market along with Jodee McLean. “It offers convenience and Oklahoma-made products, and you can always find something in there to make a meal. We have recipes and we accept SNAP.”

The Arcadia Farmer’s Market just completed its third season under the pavilion on the west side of the Round Barn on historic Route 66. Fall market days are planned for Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 am – 2 pm.

Simonton and McLean are longtime local business owners who both like to grow vegetables, and McLean also has chickens and a cattle operation, so the market was a natural fit, Simonton said. The market pavilion is also rented out for special events.

“We are pleased to have a local business such as Arcadia Farmers Market General Store join the Windmill Shops Center, to support and promote locally-made and farm-grown products,” said Viola Davis, co-owner of Windmill Shops. “Local people investing in the community is a perfect fit.”

For more information about the new store or to reserve booth space for the fall market days, call 405-226-0346.