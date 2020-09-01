Obituary: Barbara Agnes (Akins) McCoy

Barbara Agnes McCoy was born February 16, 1937 in Yale, Oklahoma, to James Edward and Bertha Agnes (Johnson) Akins. She passed away August 30, 2020, at her home in Luther at the age of 83.

Barbara loved serving the Lord and was baptized July 16, 1949, at Yale First Baptist Church. She married Bill McCoy March 3, 1954, and they raised 8 children together. Barbara loved the Lord, reading her Bible and most of all, her family. She enjoyed listening to music and crocheting. She always tried to have a blanket made when she was told a new grandchild or great-grandchild was on the way. Barbara worked as a nurse aid for over 30 years. After retiring she enjoyed volunteering at the Luther Community Center.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; infant son, 2 grandsons, J.W. Brockamp, Buddy McCoy Jr; son-in-law, Stephen Barnes; sister, Gaylene Stewart; brothers, James ‘Jimmy’ Akins, Benny Akins, and Randy Atkins. Survivors include her children, Brenda and Harlan Fife of Wellston, Billy McCoy and Melba of Luther, Buddy and Becky McCoy of Ponca City, Barbara and Michael Barnes of Jones, Betty and Kevin ‘Digger’ Bourlon of Wellston, Bonnie and Marvin ‘Bud’ Carter of Wellston, Beverly Barnes of Wellston; (21) grandchildren, Roy Fife, Donny Fife, Billy McCoy Jr, Billie Jean McDaniel, Benjamin McCoy, Melissa Wilson, Brandy Story, Amber Hines, Michelle Johnson, Bridget Cobb, Ronnie McCoy, Nathan Brockamp, Ethan Brockamp, Dustin Story, Brittany King, Amy Carter, Zachary Carter, Dylan Carter, Eric Barnes, Jonathan Barnes, Christina Barnes, Tommy McCoy; (46) great-grandchildren; siblings, Verlon Brown of Yale, Claudene Pierce of Clinton, JoAnn Pryor of Elk City, Sue Stalling of Wellston, Jerry Akins of Tryon, Tom Akins, Debbie Marriott of Ada, Sarah Longeway of Arkansas; sister-in-law, Ellen Tettleton of Jones; along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Trinity Baptist Church of Wellston with Reverend Lane Buckley officiating and interment following in the Carney Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.