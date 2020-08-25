Incumbents Out, Primary Run-Off Results

Incumbents did not fare well in the Oklahoma Republic Primary Run-Off Election on Tuesday, August 25. The Oklahoma County Sheriff, Logan County District Two Commissioner, Lincoln County District Two Commissioner and State Senator were all defeated in unofficial election returns.

Tommie Johnson defeated incumbent Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor. Johnson will face Democrat Wayland Cubit in November. Johnson attended the Luther candidate event in June and pledged transparency and increased patrols for our area.

Kody Ellis, who serves on the crew of a district across Logan County, unseated longtime Commissioner Mike Pearson in Tuesday’s runoff. Residents of Logan County in Luther have long complained about deteriorated road conditions.

In another upset in Lincoln County, Marlon Miller defeated incumbent Commissioner Troy Evans.

And Shane Jett unseated incumbent Senator Ron Sharp in a dramatic race. Jett will face Libertarian Greg Sadler in November. Jett won in every voting precinct in Oklahoma County, and in five of 11 precincts in Pottawatomie County where both candidates live. Sharp had served District 17 for eight years.

As for the runoff race for a new state representative in House District 96, Preston Stinson defeated Margaret Best. Stinson, whose spouse is an Oklahoma County District Judge, takes the seat that was held by Rep. Lewis Moore who was term-limited. Stinson won in every precinct.

In the hottest race of the season, the one that dominated headlines and advertising, it appears that Stephanie Bice defeated Terry Neese for the coveted Republican nomination for Congress and carried precincts in Luther. Bice now faces incumbent Kendra Horn in November.