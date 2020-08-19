OBITUARY: Remembering Karen Sue Kincaid

Karen Sue Kincaid passed from this life August 17, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Karen was born September 30, 1939, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Emmett and Vera (Bennett) Carmichael.

She had a love for shopping and taking day trips. She loved to paint and read and was known for making the best chocolate chip cookies. She had many hobbies, but none compared to spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Karen married Clyde Kincaid in 1974 and this union blended a family of five children. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clyde Kincaid, and one sister, Marcia Snead. She is survived by her five children; Kristi Dodson, Karley Fesler (Scott), Brent Fryer (Vicki), Don Kincaid (Diane), Rick Kincaid (Sheryl) all of Luther, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one brother, Mike Carmichael (Ginny) of Oklahoma City, as well as a host of other family and friends.

A graveside service will be Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Luther Cemetery. Visitation with family will be 6-8 PM Thursday at Boydston Bailey Funeral Home.