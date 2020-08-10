Farmstead Cafe
Free Drive-Thru Food in Wellston Saturday

Wellston—The Wellston and Luther United Methodist Churches are sponsoring another USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

What’s the catch? Rev. Patricia Johnson says there is none! The program is non-needs based as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program. Anyone can come pick up a free box. Volunteers will place a box in your vehicle, and request additional boxes to share with family, friends, neighbors or someone quarantined or in need.

“We do ask you use personal judgement on what you’re comfortable doing. This is fresh, perishable food so make sure you have a plan for refrigeration or to give away within hours,” said Rev. Johnson.

  • FRESH FOOD GIVEAWAY
  • Wellston Baseball Field, 900 Hickory, Wellston
  • Saturday, August 15, 2020, 9 am – Noon
  • From Go Fresh, USDA and Luther/Wellston United Methodist Churches

“I feel strongly that the churches step up to meet the needs of food insecurity for our communities during this time of Covid-19. GoFresh is a very philanthropic family-owned company in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa and inquired of my churches’ interest in pursuing a distribution event,” said Rev Patricia Johnson during a similar June event. She pastors at both the Luther and Wellston Methodist congregations.

