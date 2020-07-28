To Mask or Not at Luther Public Schools

Luther—A special meeting of the Luther School Board is expected before the end of the week about whether masks will be required when school is scheduled to begin on August 13, 2020.

Superintendent Barry Gunn said the special meeting will allow a “final decision” that will then be communicated to his school community about whether students, staff and faculty will be required to wear masks. Although in June, he said masks would likely not be required. Certainly, the situation surrounding Covid-19 and public education is a moving target.

There will be one less board member helping to make that decision at that special meeting. Tony Rumpl, elected in 2017, resigned this month after he moved out of the district.

Supt. Gunn is accepting applications for the board vacancy. The remaining board members will interview and select that person; instead of district voters. A new board member is expected to be appointed at the September 2020 regular school board meeting. Other board members are Coach Marcellus Fields (also appointed), Brandon Rogers, Kevin Boydston and Steve Broudy.

Here is the application to apply for the board vacancy.

Mr. Gunn said that high school students will be able to choose the blended option of traditional and virtual school and may participate in extracurricular activities. However, he said that option, to participate in virtual school and athletics or other activities, is not available for younger students because of transportation and other issues.

The school district’s website has other information including enrollment information.

Oklahoma Open Meetings law requires a special meeting to have 48 hours advance notice to the public.