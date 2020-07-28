SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

Luther—Let’s catch up with Covid-19 numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, with the caveat that we roll other information about faulty tests, faxing, slow result times into a snapshot of how the virus might be transmitting in our area. As of Tuesday, according to such data, Luther has ten active cases.
From Oklahoma State Department of Health
- As of this advisory, July 28, 2020, there are 33,775 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
- One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Garfield County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group.
- One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group.
- Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
- Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group and two females in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
- There are 509 total deaths in the state.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Luther, Eastern Oklahoma County and Deep Fork District Numbers
|Location
|Total Cases (July 28)
|Active Cases (July 28)
|Arcadia
|16
|2
|Chandler
|25
|7
|Choctaw
|131
|41
|Edmond
|1243
|1028
|Harrah
|37
|12
|Jones
|36
|9
|Luther
|20
|10
|McLoud
|35
|7
|Midwest City
|80
|10
|Shawnee
|226
|75
|Stillwater
|508
|57
|Wellston
|8
|2
|73054
|20
|10
|OK County
|8274
|1751
|Lincoln County
|104
|33
|Logan County
|159
|26