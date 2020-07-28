SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

Luther—Let’s catch up with Covid-19 numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, with the caveat that we roll other information about faulty tests, faxing, slow result times into a snapshot of how the virus might be transmitting in our area. As of Tuesday, according to such data, Luther has ten active cases.

From Oklahoma State Department of Health

As of this advisory, July 28, 2020, there are 33,775 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 13 additional deaths identified to report. No deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. One in Canadian County, one male in the 65 or older age group. One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group. One in Garfield County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group. One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group. One in McCurtain County, one male in the 50 – 64 age group. Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group. One in Rogers County, one female in the 65 or older age group. One in Stephens County, one male in the 65 or older age group. Three in Tulsa County, one female in the 50 – 64 age group and two females in the 65 or older age group. One in Wagoner County, one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 509 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Luther, Eastern Oklahoma County and Deep Fork District Numbers

Location Total Cases (July 28) Active Cases (July 28) Arcadia 16 2 Chandler 25 7 Choctaw 131 41 Edmond 1243 1028 Harrah 37 12 Jones 36 9 Luther 20 10 McLoud 35 7 Midwest City 80 10 Shawnee 226 75 Stillwater 508 57 Wellston 8 2 73054 20 10 OK County 8274 1751 Lincoln County 104 33 Logan County 159 26 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-07-28 at 7:00 a.m.