Risk Factor, Moderate

Luther—For your Friday update, we present a cut and paste version of info from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, with a little data extrapolation of active coronavirus cases in our area. This “just the facts, Ma’am” information might present a little break from mask mayhem and other assorted pandemic conspiracies, “expert” opinions and data that may or may not be accurate, (but still we share it).

In all of it, kindness matters. And as a wise friend reminded us, shaming is always the wrong strategy.

Hang in there! And Happy Friday.

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

The backlog of 820 positive cases of COVID-19 addressed by Commissioner Frye on Tuesday has been resolved.

This week, there are three fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.

As of this advisory, there are 29,116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 7 additional deaths with two identified in the past 24 hours. One in Caddo County, male in the 65 or older age group. One in Creek County, female in the 50 – 64 age group. Three in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group. One in Rogers County, female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 484 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Location Total Cases Active Cases

(7/24/20) Arcadia 15 1 Chandler 18 4 Choctaw 113 33 Edmond 1098 164 Harrah 29 5 Jones 32 8 Luther 16 7 McLoud 31 7 Midwest City 77 13 Shawnee 179 51 Stillwater 472 50 Wellston 6 2 73054 16 7 Oklahoma County 7239 1458 Lincoln County 71 21 Logan County 138 24 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/