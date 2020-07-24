Farmstead Cafe
ArcadiaCommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISISDeep Fork DistrictWellston

Risk Factor, Moderate

dawnshelton Follow on Twitter Send an email 22 hours ago
0 199 1 minute read

Luther—For your Friday update, we present a cut and paste version of info from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, with a little data extrapolation of active coronavirus cases in our area. This “just the facts, Ma’am” information might present a little break from mask mayhem and other assorted pandemic conspiracies, “expert” opinions and data that may or may not be accurate, (but still we share it).

In all of it, kindness matters. And as a wise friend reminded us, shaming is always the wrong strategy.

Hang in there! And Happy Friday.

SITUATION UPDATE: COVID-19

  • The backlog of 820 positive cases of COVID-19 addressed by Commissioner Frye on Tuesday has been resolved.
  • This week, there are three fewer counties in the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
  • The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
  • As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
  • As of this advisory, there are 29,116 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are 7 additional deaths with two identified in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Caddo County, male in the 65 or older age group.   
    • One in Creek County, female in the 50 – 64 age group. 
    • Three in Oklahoma County, one female and one male in the 50 – 64 age group and one female in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Rogers County, female in the 65 or older age group.
  • There are 484 total deaths in the state.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
LocationTotal CasesActive Cases
(7/24/20)
Arcadia151
Chandler184
Choctaw11333
Edmond1098164
Harrah295
Jones328
Luther167
McLoud317
Midwest City7713
Shawnee17951
Stillwater47250
Wellston62
73054167
Oklahoma County72391458
Lincoln County7121
Logan County13824
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
July 24, 2020. https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-24 at 7:00 a.m.
Tags

Related Articles

Fireworks and budgets: it’s meeting week

May 8, 2017
Photo of Oklahoma Covid-19: Up but not in Luther area

Oklahoma Covid-19: Up but not in Luther area

4 weeks ago
Photo of A wreck on the way to court

A wreck on the way to court

June 20, 2018

Fireworks Row

July 1, 2017

Leave a Reply

Check Also
Close
Back to top button
Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker