Catching up with Covid-19 Data

Luther, July 22, 2020—They are still using fax machines. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has given that as a reason to explain a lag in data in recent days. Turns out, the information on cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma has been collected, since March, using “outdated” technology, and likely will continue to be re-adjusted long after the pandemic is over.

Still, we want the numbers. Those daily OSDH numbers give Oklahomans a snapshot of Covid-19 in our communities, whether those numbers are real-time or accurate. Anecdotally, we know from family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors and ourselves about personal experiences with testing, symptoms, positive cases and recovery. How about the seven day turnaround on test results? We are also familiar with the intensity and pressure for those who work in healthcare. Thank you.

“OSDH’s number one priority is making COVID-19 testing widely available and efficient for the public as well as operating an effective, and trusted, contact tracing program. During this time of increased demand, OSDH is prioritizing manpower and resources to communicate positive results and to provide medical guidance for quarantining and minimizing spread,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant challenges we’ve experienced with outdated systems, and are working to modernize processes and incorporate new technology to streamline operations and improve critical customer services during the pandemic.”

Data Released July 22, 2020

The total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma includes confirmed cases identified as part of the backlog associated with system outages over the past few days. For those backlogged confirmed positive cases, complete demographic information is not yet available. We expect this to be remedied in the coming week.

As of this advisory, there are 28,065 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 13 additional deaths. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours. Three in McCurtain County, one female and two males in the 65 or older age group. Two in Muskogee County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group. Five in Oklahoma County, three female and two males all in the 65 or older age group. One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group. Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 36 – 49 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 474 total deaths in the state.

Local Data for Eastern Oklahoma County

Location Number of Cases (July 22) Deaths

(July 22) Recovered

(July 22) Active Cases

(July 22) Arcadia 14 0 12 2 Chandler 17 1 12 4 Choctaw 106 2 77 27 Edmond 1043 14 862 167 Harrah 26 0 25 1 Jones 31 0 22 8 Luther 13 0 8 5 McLoud 30 9 22 8 Midwest City 73 2 57 14 Shawnee 160 6 108 46 Stillwater 460 1 411 48 Wellston 6 0 3 3 73054 13 0 8 5 Lincoln County 63 2 43 18 Logan County 128 1 101 26 Oklahoma County 6762 85 5243 1524 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/