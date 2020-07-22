Farmstead Cafe
Catching up with Covid-19 Data

Luther, July 22, 2020—They are still using fax machines. The Oklahoma State Department of Health has given that as a reason to explain a lag in data in recent days. Turns out, the information on cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma has been collected, since March, using “outdated” technology, and likely will continue to be re-adjusted long after the pandemic is over.

Still, we want the numbers. Those daily OSDH numbers give Oklahomans a snapshot of Covid-19 in our communities, whether those numbers are real-time or accurate. Anecdotally, we know from family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors and ourselves about personal experiences with testing, symptoms, positive cases and recovery. How about the seven day turnaround on test results? We are also familiar with the intensity and pressure for those who work in healthcare. Thank you.

“OSDH’s number one priority is making COVID-19 testing widely available and efficient for the public as well as operating an effective, and trusted, contact tracing program. During this time of increased demand, OSDH is prioritizing manpower and resources to communicate positive results and to provide medical guidance for quarantining and minimizing spread,” said interim Commissioner Lance Frye. “We recognize the significant challenges we’ve experienced with outdated systems, and are working to modernize processes and incorporate new technology to streamline operations and improve critical customer services during the pandemic.”

Data Released July 22, 2020

  • The total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma includes confirmed cases identified as part of the backlog associated with system outages over the past few days. For those backlogged confirmed positive cases, complete demographic information is not yet available. We expect this to be remedied in the coming week.
  • As of this advisory, there are 28,065 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are 13 additional deaths. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
    • Three in McCurtain County, one female and two males in the 65 or older age group.
    • Two in Muskogee County, one female and one male in the 65 or older age group.
    • Five in Oklahoma County, three female and two males all in the 65 or older age group.   
    • One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
    • Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 36 – 49 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
  • There are 474 total deaths in the state.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Data for Eastern Oklahoma County

LocationNumber of Cases (July 22)Deaths
(July 22)		Recovered
(July 22)		Active Cases
(July 22)
Arcadia140122
Chandler171124
Choctaw10627727
Edmond104314862167
Harrah260251
Jones310228
Luther13085
McLoud309228
Midwest City7325714
Shawnee160610846
Stillwater460141148
Wellston6033
7305413085
Lincoln County6324318
Logan County128110126
Oklahoma County67628552431524
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-22 at 7:00 a.m.
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

