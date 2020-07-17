Oklahoma Covid-19: Friday Numbers

Luther (July 17, 2020) — As of this advisory, there are 24,140 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 7 additional deaths with three identified in the past 24 hours.

One in Hughes County, male in the 36 – 49 age group.

One in Pottawatomie County, male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Rogers County, male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Seminole County, male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Texas County, female in the 36 -49 age group.

Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male that are both in the 65 or older age group.

There are 445 total deaths in the state.

Interim Commissioner Lance Frye announced the new COVID-19 alert system on July 9. This 4-color, county-by-county alert system was built using the White House’s methodology model for new cases per 100,000 population, and it adds an additional color criteria with the “orange” risk category. With OSDH’s alert system, in order for a county to be elevated to the “red risk” category, one of four additional gates must be met that would indicate emerging challenges in the delivery of healthcare services. The gates for the red risk category can be read by clicking here.

This week, 15 additional counties moved in to the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Town/City Number of Total Cases (7/17) Number of Active Cases (7/17) Arcadia 13 1 Chandler 14 2 Choctaw 84 17 Edmond 939 189 Harrah 24 2 Jones 28 9 Luther 10 3 McLoud 23 3 Midwest City 68 15 Shawnee 133 37 Stillwater 133 24 Wellston 3 0 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/