Oklahoma Covid-19: Friday Numbers

Luther (July 17, 2020) — As of this advisory, there are 24,140 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 

There are 7 additional deaths with three identified in the past 24 hours.

One in Hughes County, male in the 36 – 49 age group.   

One in Pottawatomie County, male in the 65 or older age group. 

One in Rogers County, male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Seminole County, male in the 65 or older age group.

One in Texas County, female in the 36 -49 age group.

Two in Tulsa County, one female and one male that are both in the 65 or older age group.  

There are 445 total deaths in the state.

  • Interim Commissioner Lance Frye announced the new COVID-19 alert system on July 9. This 4-color, county-by-county alert system was built using the White House’s methodology model for new cases per 100,000 population, and it adds an additional color criteria with the “orange” risk category. With OSDH’s alert system, in order for a county to be elevated to the “red risk” category, one of four additional gates must be met that would indicate emerging challenges in the delivery of healthcare services. The gates for the red risk category can be read by clicking here.
  • This week, 15 additional counties moved in to the “orange” risk zone. While no counties at this time are in the red zone, OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
  • The COVID-19 Alert map will be updated every Friday in the Situation Update at 11:00 a.m. This week’s map can be seen in this update below the test results chart. The COVID-19 Alert System is also updated and available at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Town/CityNumber of Total Cases (7/17)Number of Active Cases (7/17)
Arcadia131
Chandler142
Choctaw8417
Edmond939189
Harrah242
Jones289
Luther103
McLoud233
Midwest City6815
Shawnee13337
Stillwater13324
Wellston30
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

445
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-17 at 7:00 a.m.

