Wellston Deep Fork District Festival is Saturday

Wellston—It’s safe to say there will be a lot of hand sanitizer and encouragement to social distance in Wellston on Saturday as the Wellston Chamber of Commerce pulls off its inaugural Deep Fork River Festival on July 18, 2020 from 3 pm – 10 pm.

It’s no easy feat to plan a festival, particularly the first one. And especially during a pandemic. This event was first scheduled in June but was postponed to July 18, 2020. That’s this Saturday. Sponsors, vendors, food trucks, activities and a group of hard working and passionate volunteers have pushed forward on their event to benefit their community.

Michael D’Amours has been the work horse behind the festival. Earlier this week, the chamber president unloaded his vehicle with fireworks before rushing to a couple of more planning meetings. He’s already gathered up the swamp coolers to provide some cool air, water to keep everyone hydrated, and cases of hand sanitizer. Whether those fireworks will get lit at the close of the festival on Saturday at 10 pm is another issue. High winds are forecast, so maybe – maybe not. Such is 2020. Such is Oklahoma weather. Such is festival planning in Oklahoma. We do it anyway, against the odds, because Oklahomans love our festivals.

The Summer 2020 fest must-haves include more hand sanitizer, booths that are spread out, an encouragement to keep our distance, social acceptance of masks. Add in healthy doses of personal responsibility. It’s a sure bet to say there has been plenty of hand-wringing, worry and contingency planning for the team.

D’Amours is taking it all in stride and is grateful for the support from enthusiastic sponsors, vendors, food trucks, volunteers and folks who have checked “going” on the social media pages for the event.

Are you going? If so, and if you are the Facebook type, would you RSVP on the event page? It sort of helps with planning! They want to make sure there’s enough food, beer, fun, water … and hand sanitizer for you.

The Show Must Go On

As they say, the show must go on – with precaution, mindfulness and hope. Highlights of the day that begins at 3 pm on Saturday, July 18, are many.

Live Music. Eric Barnes/Greg Ohl, Moses & The Long Legged Emus, Too Loose to Care & Tyler Byrd. Staging and Hosting by Opus Entertainment.

Eric Barnes/Greg Ohl, Moses & The Long Legged Emus, Too Loose to Care & Tyler Byrd. Staging and Hosting by River Mud Tees . With custom art designed by Morian Grady and t-shirts printed by Glassic Designs/Jamie Harwick, both of Luther, you can get an official Deep Fork River Fest Tshirt … and tie-dye it in a stock tank full of Deep Fork River water AND mud!

. With custom art designed by Morian Grady and t-shirts printed by Glassic Designs/Jamie Harwick, both of Luther, you can get an official Deep Fork River Fest Tshirt … and tie-dye it in a stock tank full of Deep Fork River water AND mud! Beer Garden. Coop Ale Works is an event sponsor. Made in Oklahoma, get your favorite flavor or try a new offering.

Coop Ale Works is an event sponsor. Made in Oklahoma, get your favorite flavor or try a new offering. Kid’s Zone . Water slide, bounce house, games. No charge for the kids to have fun. That leaves you more money to buy food and support the artists and vendors!

. Water slide, bounce house, games. No charge for the kids to have fun. That leaves you more money to buy food and support the artists and vendors! Red Dirt Gallery. Bob Palmer will have door prizes and sidewalk chalk art for the kids.

Bob Palmer will have door prizes and sidewalk chalk art for the kids. Poker Run. $20 per hand with no limit on number of hands you can play. The best hand wins half of the “pot.” The rest of the take will fund two $500 scholarships for Wellston High School 2021 Seniors. Bring your family/ friends on your ATV’s, golf carts, motorcycles etc. (Not a timed event).

$20 per hand with no limit on number of hands you can play. The best hand wins half of the “pot.” The rest of the take will fund two $500 scholarships for Wellston High School 2021 Seniors. Bring your family/ friends on your ATV’s, golf carts, motorcycles etc. (Not a timed event). Corn Hole Tournament. This is open to 64 teams 2 People Per Team. Fun for all ages. Best Friends, Husband & Wife, Dad & Child, Mother & Child. $50 per team to enter. REgister 918.841.2727.

This is open to 64 teams 2 People Per Team. Fun for all ages. Best Friends, Husband & Wife, Dad & Child, Mother & Child. $50 per team to enter. REgister 918.841.2727. Shopping. Premium artists like Felicia’s Country Corner, Sha’s Nursery, June Bugs pork skins, Two Vets Clothing, With Love Rowan, NubPrints Customs & Graphic Tees, Two Gals Design, Deep Fork Foods, Mossy’s Milk Soapery, Paparazzi Accesssories, Dream Believers (Color Street), Triple D Crafting, Twisted Tipsy Creations, The Donavan Family, Tempie Rood and Deep Fork District of OK66 and The Luther Register (with caiman/bear/mountainlion tshirts).

Premium artists like Felicia’s Country Corner, Sha’s Nursery, June Bugs pork skins, Two Vets Clothing, With Love Rowan, NubPrints Customs & Graphic Tees, Two Gals Design, Deep Fork Foods, Mossy’s Milk Soapery, Paparazzi Accesssories, Dream Believers (Color Street), Triple D Crafting, Twisted Tipsy Creations, The Donavan Family, Tempie Rood and Deep Fork District of OK66 and The Luther Register (with caiman/bear/mountainlion tshirts). Food Trucks. Butcher BBQ Stand, The Express, Red Hill Country, Nick’s Tamales, The Scratch Rotator, Cruisin’ Street Treats.

Felicia’s Country Corner

Sha’s Nursery

DJ Short B

Coop Ale Works

Coop Ale Works

Coop’s Hard Seltzer



Scratch Rotator’s menu

Nick’s Tamales





Begins at 2pm. $$



Tie-Dye your Tee with Deep Fork River MUD



Wellston is a member of the new Deep Fork District of OK66. The new entertainment district, formed earlier this year (pre-pandemic) connects Arcadia, Luther, Wellston, Warwick, Chandler, Davenport and Stroud. Inaugural membership invites all businesses and fans to join. Find out more at the Deep Fork District’s website.