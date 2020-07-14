Oklahoma Covid-19: July 14, 2020

Luther, July 14, 2020 —How are you doing on analyzing the numbers? Are you filtering words like “skyrocket” and “soar” as the numbers come at you? We are all becoming adept at looking at the Oklahoma Covid-19 data and measuring those numbers against several factors.
For our purposes, The Luther Register shares the data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and breaks it down with local numbers in our town in Eastern Oklahoma County and the Deep Fork District of OK66 to give us an idea of how the virus is doing among our neighbors and where we go when we are out and about.
Here is Tuesday’s data.
- As of this advisory, July 14, 2020, there are 21,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
- One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group.
- One in Oklahoma County, female in the 65 or older age group.
- Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 18 – 35 age group and one male in the 50 – 64 age group.
- There are 428 total deaths in the state.
- Vital Records will open its doors to provide limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15. Vital Records currently offers affordable online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Local Data, compiled by The Luther Register
As for the local data, each community has an increase in cases, except for Arcadia, Chandler and Wellston. Luther has one more active case reported.
|Town/City/County/Zip
|Yesterday’s Number (7/13)
|Today’s Number (7.14)
|Number of Active Cases
|Arcadia
|12
|12
|1
|Chandler
|13
|13
|2
|Choctaw
|72
|78
|20
|Edmond
|793
|835
|193
|Harrah
|23
|24
|4
|Jones
|20
|21
|7
|Luther
|7
|8
|3
|McLoud
|19
|21
|4
|Midwest City
|58
|59
|17
|Shawnee
|108
|118
|29
|Spencer
|37
|42
|18
|Stroud
|7
|8
|4
|Stillwater
|411
|413
|30
|Wellston
|3
|3
|0
|Oklahoma County
|4986
|5259
|1304
|Lincoln County
|46
|47
|14
|Logan County
|98
|101
|36
|73054
|7
|8
|3
|Oklahoma City
|3936
|4149
|1039
|Tulsa
|3643
|5448
|1099