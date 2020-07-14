Oklahoma Covid-19: July 14, 2020

Luther, July 14, 2020 —How are you doing on analyzing the numbers? Are you filtering words like “skyrocket” and “soar” as the numbers come at you? We are all becoming adept at looking at the Oklahoma Covid-19 data and measuring those numbers against several factors.

For our purposes, The Luther Register shares the data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and breaks it down with local numbers in our town in Eastern Oklahoma County and the Deep Fork District of OK66 to give us an idea of how the virus is doing among our neighbors and where we go when we are out and about.

Here is Tuesday’s data.

As of this advisory, July 14, 2020, there are 21,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours. One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group. One in Oklahoma County, female in the 65 or older age group. Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 18 – 35 age group and one male in the 50 – 64 age group.

There are 428 total deaths in the state.

Vital Records will open its doors to provide limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15. Vital Records currently offers affordable online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Data, compiled by The Luther Register

As for the local data, each community has an increase in cases, except for Arcadia, Chandler and Wellston. Luther has one more active case reported.

Town/City/County/Zip Yesterday’s Number (7/13) Today’s Number (7.14) Number of Active Cases Arcadia 12 12 1 Chandler 13 13 2 Choctaw 72 78 20 Edmond 793 835 193 Harrah 23 24 4 Jones 20 21 7 Luther 7 8 3 McLoud 19 21 4 Midwest City 58 59 17 Shawnee 108 118 29 Spencer 37 42 18 Stroud 7 8 4 Stillwater 411 413 30 Wellston 3 3 0 Oklahoma County 4986 5259 1304 Lincoln County 46 47 14 Logan County 98 101 36 73054 7 8 3 Oklahoma City 3936 4149 1039 Tulsa 3643 5448 1099 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/