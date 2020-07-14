Farmstead Cafe
Oklahoma Covid-19: July 14, 2020

Luther, July 14, 2020 —How are you doing on analyzing the numbers? Are you filtering words like “skyrocket” and “soar” as the numbers come at you? We are all becoming adept at looking at the Oklahoma Covid-19 data and measuring those numbers against several factors.

For our purposes, The Luther Register shares the data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and breaks it down with local numbers in our town in Eastern Oklahoma County and the Deep Fork District of OK66 to give us an idea of how the virus is doing among our neighbors and where we go when we are out and about.

Here is Tuesday’s data.

  • As of this advisory, July 14, 2020, there are 21,738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are four additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group.   
    • One in Oklahoma County, female in the 65 or older age group. 
    • Two in Tulsa County, one female in the 18 – 35 age group and one male in the 50 – 64 age group. 
  • There are 428 total deaths in the state.
  • Vital Records will open its doors to provide limited in-person services by appointment only starting July 15. Vital Records currently offers affordable online services with a Will Call pilot service planned to launch in August. 
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Data, compiled by The Luther Register

As for the local data, each community has an increase in cases, except for Arcadia, Chandler and Wellston. Luther has one more active case reported.

Town/City/County/ZipYesterday’s Number (7/13)Today’s Number (7.14)Number of Active Cases
Arcadia12121
Chandler13132
Choctaw727820
Edmond 793835193
Harrah23244
Jones20217
Luther783
McLoud19214
Midwest City585917
Shawnee10811829
Spencer374218
Stroud784
Stillwater41141330
Wellston330
Oklahoma County498652591304
Lincoln County464714
Logan County9810136
73054783
Oklahoma City393641491039
Tulsa364354481099
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-14 at 7:00 a.m.
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
