Oklahoma Covid-19: after the weekend

Luther, July 13, 2020 — The numbers of Covid-19 in Oklahoma became more human when it was announced Sunday that a child had died from the virus. Although the Oklahoma State Department of Health failed to share any other data about the death, other sources including this gofundme page, indicate the child was a 13-year-old girl in Comanche County.

The girl’s death on Friday is not reflected in today’s numbers reported from OSDH. But here is that data, released Monday, from OSDH.

  • As of this advisory, July 13, 2020, there are 20,745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There were two new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group. 
  • There are 424 total deaths in the state.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-13 at 7:00 a.m.

Local Numbers

Locally, Luther’s case number rose by one, but there was also a reported recovery. Wellston continues to report no active cases.

City/TownFriday (7/10)Today (7/13)Recovered
Arcadia12121
Chandler13122
Choctaw617219
Harrah23233
Jones16206
Luther672
McLoud18195
Midwest City555818
Shawnee10210824
Spencer353713
Stroud573
Wellston330
Stillwater40741146
Oklahoma City345639361017
Tulsa33043643823
Lincoln County414614
Logan County859839
Oklahoma County437949861290
73054672
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
COVID 19 School Options: Home Education
