Oklahoma Covid-19: after the weekend

Luther, July 13, 2020 — The numbers of Covid-19 in Oklahoma became more human when it was announced Sunday that a child had died from the virus. Although the Oklahoma State Department of Health failed to share any other data about the death, other sources including this gofundme page, indicate the child was a 13-year-old girl in Comanche County.
The girl’s death on Friday is not reflected in today’s numbers reported from OSDH. But here is that data, released Monday, from OSDH.
- As of this advisory, July 13, 2020, there are 20,745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There were two new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
- One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 424 total deaths in the state.
Local Numbers
Locally, Luther’s case number rose by one, but there was also a reported recovery. Wellston continues to report no active cases.
|City/Town
|Friday (7/10)
|Today (7/13)
|Recovered
|Arcadia
|12
|12
|1
|Chandler
|13
|12
|2
|Choctaw
|61
|72
|19
|Harrah
|23
|23
|3
|Jones
|16
|20
|6
|Luther
|6
|7
|2
|McLoud
|18
|19
|5
|Midwest City
|55
|58
|18
|Shawnee
|102
|108
|24
|Spencer
|35
|37
|13
|Stroud
|5
|7
|3
|Wellston
|3
|3
|0
|Stillwater
|407
|411
|46
|Oklahoma City
|3456
|3936
|1017
|Tulsa
|3304
|3643
|823
|Lincoln County
|41
|46
|14
|Logan County
|85
|98
|39
|Oklahoma County
|4379
|4986
|1290
|73054
|6
|7
|2