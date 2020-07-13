Oklahoma Covid-19: after the weekend

Luther, July 13, 2020 — The numbers of Covid-19 in Oklahoma became more human when it was announced Sunday that a child had died from the virus. Although the Oklahoma State Department of Health failed to share any other data about the death, other sources including this gofundme page, indicate the child was a 13-year-old girl in Comanche County.

The girl’s death on Friday is not reflected in today’s numbers reported from OSDH. But here is that data, released Monday, from OSDH.

As of this advisory, July 13, 2020, there are 20,745 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There were two new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Payne County, a male in the 65 and older age group. One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

There are 424 total deaths in the state.

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-07-13 at 7:00 a.m.

Local Numbers

Locally, Luther’s case number rose by one, but there was also a reported recovery. Wellston continues to report no active cases.

City/Town Friday (7/10) Today (7/13) Recovered Arcadia 12 12 1 Chandler 13 12 2 Choctaw 61 72 19 Harrah 23 23 3 Jones 16 20 6 Luther 6 7 2 McLoud 18 19 5 Midwest City 55 58 18 Shawnee 102 108 24 Spencer 35 37 13 Stroud 5 7 3 Wellston 3 3 0 Stillwater 407 411 46 Oklahoma City 3456 3936 1017 Tulsa 3304 3643 823 Lincoln County 41 46 14 Logan County 85 98 39 Oklahoma County 4379 4986 1290 73054 6 7 2 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

