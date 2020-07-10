Oklahoma Covid-19 Numbers, July 10

July 10, 2020—There are changes in the numbers today, and Luther has one more case. While the key hospitalization number was down by a few cases Thursday, the number for Friday is up by 34 patients, to 487. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt reiterates in every news conference that the state has 5,000 Covid-19 hospital beds, and hinted that if metro hospitals exceed capacity, patients will be rerouted. He also said yesterday, again, Oklahomans are doing a good job with, (let’s say it together), washing our hands, wearing our masks and social distancing.

Are we?

No matter what our interpretations of the numbers, the illness, the masks, the agendas, the spread, the danger, the safety, the events, the loss of life, the immunity, the guilt, the anger, the fear. Let’s not even get into what’s going on with school and sports, AND our businesses, jobs and bank accounts, or politics. Can we all agree that we are weary? Weary.

Hang in there.

Here are the numbers for Friday, July 10. In the localized table, below, we added some more data including numbers from the day before, and county numbers for Oklahoma, Lincoln and Logan Counties. The Luther Register uses data distributed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

As of this advisory, there are 19,092 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are 6 additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Garvin County, male in the 65 or older age group. One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group. One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group. Three in Tulsa County, two males and one female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 416 total deaths in the state.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11AM Situation Update based on a 7-day rolling average of new cases.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Town/City Yesterday’s Number (July 9) Today’s Number (July 10) Number of Active Cases Arcadia 11 12 3 Chandler 12 13 3 Choctaw 57 61 13 Edmond 674 693 159 Harrah 21 23 3 Jones 15 16 3 Luther 5 6 3 McLoud 18 18 5 Midwest City 54 55 15 Shawnee 95 102 19 Spencer 27 35 15 Stillwater 400 407 343 Stroud 6 5 1 Wellston 3 3 0 OKC 3307 3456 845 Tulsa 3213 3304 686 73054 5 6 3 Oklahoma County NA 4379 1093 Lincoln County NA 41 9 Logan County NA 85 33 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

Today’s risk is “Low”