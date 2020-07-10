Farmstead Cafe
Oklahoma Covid-19 Numbers, July 10

July 10, 2020—There are changes in the numbers today, and Luther has one more case. While the key hospitalization number was down by a few cases Thursday, the number for Friday is up by 34 patients, to 487. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt reiterates in every news conference that the state has 5,000 Covid-19 hospital beds, and hinted that if metro hospitals exceed capacity, patients will be rerouted. He also said yesterday, again, Oklahomans are doing a good job with, (let’s say it together), washing our hands, wearing our masks and social distancing.

Are we?

No matter what our interpretations of the numbers, the illness, the masks, the agendas, the spread, the danger, the safety, the events, the loss of life, the immunity, the guilt, the anger, the fear. Let’s not even get into what’s going on with school and sports, AND our businesses, jobs and bank accounts, or politics. Can we all agree that we are weary? Weary.

Hang in there.

Here are the numbers for Friday, July 10. In the localized table, below, we added some more data including numbers from the day before, and county numbers for Oklahoma, Lincoln and Logan Counties. The Luther Register uses data distributed by the Oklahoma State Department of Health at coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

  • As of this advisory, there are 19,092 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are 6 additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Garvin County, male in the 65 or older age group.   
    • One in McCurtain County, male in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.
    • Three in Tulsa County, two males and one female in the 65 or older age group.  
  • There are 416 total deaths in the state.
  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health announces the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System; a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level. This tool offers the public and local elected officials an easy way to recognize each county’s risk level. OSDH will update the alert system every Friday in the 11AM Situation Update based on a 7-day rolling average of new cases.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Town/CityYesterday’s Number (July 9)Today’s Number (July 10)Number of Active Cases
Arcadia11123
Chandler12133
Choctaw576113
Edmond674693159
Harrah21233
Jones15163
Luther563
McLoud18185
Midwest City545515
Shawnee9510219
Spencer273515
Stillwater400407343
Stroud651
Wellston330
OKC33073456845
Tulsa32133304686
73054563
Oklahoma CountyNA43791093
Lincoln CountyNA419
Logan CountyNA8533
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
Today’s risk is “Low”
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-10 at 7:00 a.m.

