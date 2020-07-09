Farmstead Cafe
Oklahoma Covid-19, hospitalizations down

Luther, July 9, 2020—Thursday’s Oklahoma Covid-19 data shows a hospitalization rate decrease, and no new cases in Luther. Data is from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

  • As of this advisory, there are 18,496 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group.   
    • One in  Oklahoma County, male in the 50 – 64 age group. 
    • One in Pawnee County, female in the 65 or older age group. 
  • There are 410 total deaths in the state.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
  • According to OSDH data, the number of statewide Covid-19 patient hospitalization is down by five patients, currently at 453, from yesterday’s 458.

There is no change in Arcadia, Jones, Wellston, Stroud or Luther. Edmond, McLoud and Harrah’s active case numbers dropped, reflecting recoveries, not deaths; while more cases were reported in Chandler, Choctaw, Midwest City, Shawnee, Spencer, Stillwater, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

City/TownNumber of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Arcadia113
Chandler123
Choctaw5716
Edmond674160
Harrah212
Jones152
Luther52
McLoud185
Midwest City5416
Shawnee9517
Spencer277
Stillwater40074
Stroud61
OKC3307837
Tulsa3213691
coronavirus.health.ok.gov
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-09 at 7:00 a.m.
