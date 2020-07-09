Oklahoma Covid-19, hospitalizations down

Luther, July 9, 2020—Thursday’s Oklahoma Covid-19 data shows a hospitalization rate decrease, and no new cases in Luther. Data is from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

As of this advisory, there are 18,496 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Muskogee County, male in the 65 or older age group. One in Oklahoma County, male in the 50 – 64 age group. One in Pawnee County, female in the 65 or older age group.

There are 410 total deaths in the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

According to OSDH data, the number of statewide Covid-19 patient hospitalization is down by five patients, currently at 453, from yesterday’s 458.

There is no change in Arcadia, Jones, Wellston, Stroud or Luther. Edmond, McLoud and Harrah’s active case numbers dropped, reflecting recoveries, not deaths; while more cases were reported in Chandler, Choctaw, Midwest City, Shawnee, Spencer, Stillwater, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

City/Town Number of Cases Number of Active Cases Arcadia 11 3 Chandler 12 3 Choctaw 57 16 Edmond 674 160 Harrah 21 2 Jones 15 2 Luther 5 2 McLoud 18 5 Midwest City 54 16 Shawnee 95 17 Spencer 27 7 Stillwater 400 74 Stroud 6 1 OKC 3307 837 Tulsa 3213 691 coronavirus.health.ok.gov