Luther Adds Two Covid-19 Cases, Luther Register Expands Local Data

July 8, 2020—The Wednesday numbers are out, and unfortunately, the data reflects that there are two new cases of Covid-19 in Luther, after several weeks of having zero active cases. These numbers represent our fellow neighbors, of course, so we sincerely wish them a speedy recovery, and hope they might reach out if there are any needs we could meet.

Thank you for the feedback. When sharing this ongoing numbers story Tuesday on Facebook, a question was asked whether this data, obtained from the coronavirus.health.ok.gov website, was valuable to you, dear readers. We share what is on the website that everyone can view, the Luther Register digs a little deeper and culls out local data in our area. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and also brought some suggestions to include more data from the places we go in Eastern Oklahoma County and along the Deep Fork District of OK66. We are also adding the “73054” Luther area zipcode that might grab some different data from those of us who live in unincorporated areas.

Locally, we are now tracking 16 communities and the big cities for comparison. Thank you for your feedback. It is always welcome, and your ideas are helpful.

As of this advisory, July 8, there are 17,893 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Kay County, male in the 50 – 64 age group. One in Oklahoma County, female in the 65 or older age group. One in Tulsa County, male in the 65 or older age group.

There are 407 total deaths in the state.

There are 32 additional hospitalizations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Covid-19 Data for July 8, 2020

City/Town Number of Cases Number of Active Cases Arcadia 11 3 Chandler 11 2 Choctaw 56 18 Edmond 646 181 Harrah 21 4 Jones 15 2 Luther 5 2 McLoud 18 6 Midwest City 51 17 Shawnee 90 17 Spencer 26 8 Stroud 6 1 Stillwater 391 68 Wellston 3 0 OKC 3194 863 Tulsa 3120 717 73054 (Luther) 5 2 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/