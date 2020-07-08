Farmstead Cafe
CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISISDeep Fork District

Luther Adds Two Covid-19 Cases, Luther Register Expands Local Data

dawnshelton Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
0 444 1 minute read

July 8, 2020—The Wednesday numbers are out, and unfortunately, the data reflects that there are two new cases of Covid-19 in Luther, after several weeks of having zero active cases. These numbers represent our fellow neighbors, of course, so we sincerely wish them a speedy recovery, and hope they might reach out if there are any needs we could meet.

Thank you for the feedback. When sharing this ongoing numbers story Tuesday on Facebook, a question was asked whether this data, obtained from the coronavirus.health.ok.gov website, was valuable to you, dear readers. We share what is on the website that everyone can view, the Luther Register digs a little deeper and culls out local data in our area. The response was overwhelmingly positive, and also brought some suggestions to include more data from the places we go in Eastern Oklahoma County and along the Deep Fork District of OK66. We are also adding the “73054” Luther area zipcode that might grab some different data from those of us who live in unincorporated areas.

Locally, we are now tracking 16 communities and the big cities for comparison. Thank you for your feedback. It is always welcome, and your ideas are helpful.

  • As of this advisory, July 8, there are 17,893 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are three additional deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Kay County, male in the 50 – 64 age group.   
    • One in Oklahoma County, female in the 65 or older age group. 
    • One in Tulsa County, male in the 65 or older age group. 
  • There are 407 total deaths in the state.
  • There are 32 additional hospitalizations.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Local Covid-19 Data for July 8, 2020

City/TownNumber of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Arcadia113
Chandler112
Choctaw5618
Edmond646181
Harrah214
Jones152
Luther52
McLoud186
Midwest City5117
Shawnee9017
Spencer268
Stroud61
Stillwater 39168
Wellston30
OKC3194863
Tulsa3120717
73054 (Luther)52
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-08 at 7:00 a.m.

Related Articles

Photo of Community Hour of Prayer Saturday

Community Hour of Prayer Saturday

September 28, 2018
Photo of LUTHER: Best Freewheel Host Town

LUTHER: Best Freewheel Host Town

June 22, 2018

Remembering Mr. Boydston

October 9, 2016
Photo of A Farewell To Josephine’s Cafe

A Farewell To Josephine’s Cafe

June 3, 2019

Leave a Reply

The Chicken Shack
Back to top button
Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker