OBITUARY: Don Peters

Donald Wayne Peters, 74, went to be with the Lord and Savior on July 6, 2020, at his home in Luther, Oklahoma. Donald Wayne Peters was born September 11, 1945, to William Otis and Annie Lorean Peters in Maud, Oklahoma. He was raised in Luther, Oklahoma, where he graduated from high school in 1964. Don married Donna Gayle Riley on September 13, 1965 and raised 4 children together.

He was a welder and fabricator by trade. He worked hard and took pride in supporting his family. After retirement Don enjoyed sewing and making quilts for friends and family. He loved to entertain people with jokes.

Don had an unspoken faith in God and was a true believer in his Savior Jesus Christ. He was honest and forth right with everyone. His word was his bond and his handshakes were priceless. He taught his children that family is the most important thing in life. He taught them that respect is earned not given and to always strive for success.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie Peters; and siblings, Glenn Dale Peters, Gary Lynn Peters, and Betty June Roller.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 55 years, Donna Gayle of the home; sons, Robert Wayne and wife Mary Josephine of Luther, Donald Lynn and wife Jayme Deanne of Luther, Thomas Allen and wife Rebecca Ann of Mooresville, NC; daughter Samantha Gayle and husband Raymond Arnold Ledford of Luther, brother, Bobby Jo and wife Sandra Kay of Shawnee; grandchildren, Brett Matthew, Rebecca Lynn, Emily Anne, Wayne Garrett, Chandlor Lynn, Julia Deanne, Racheal Lynn, Dalton Lee, Colton Scott, Annie Lorene, Sophie Mae; great-grandchildren Carter Munro, Presley Rose, Ashlyn Sawyer, Elijah Holder, Savannah Josephine; along with many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 to 5:00 pm at the Lehman Funeral Home. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Luther Cemetery under the direction of Lehman Funeral Home of Wellston.