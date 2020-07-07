Farmstead Cafe
CommunityCORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Covid-19 Case Surge

Luther, Wellston have no active cases

dawnshelton
Luther, July 7, 2020—As of this advisory, there are 17,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. In our part of the country, Luther and Wellston have no reported cases.

  • There were five new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Carter County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Garvin County, a male in the 50 – 64 age group. 
    • One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group. 
    • One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 and older age group.
  • There are 404 total deaths in the state.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
City/TownNumber of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Arcadia113
Chandler113
Choctaw5317
Edmond612145
Harrah217
Jones152
Luther30
McLoud164
Midwest City4513
Spencer2411
Wellston30
Shawnee8413
Stillwater38979
Tulsa2980680
Oklahoma City3022816
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-07-07 at 7:00 a.m.
