Covid-19 Case Surge

Luther, July 7, 2020—As of this advisory, there are 17,220 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. In our part of the country, Luther and Wellston have no reported cases.
- There were five new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
- One in Carter County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Delaware County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Garvin County, a male in the 50 – 64 age group.
- One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- One in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 404 total deaths in the state.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
|City/Town
|Number of Cases
|Number of Active Cases
|Arcadia
|11
|3
|Chandler
|11
|3
|Choctaw
|53
|17
|Edmond
|612
|145
|Harrah
|21
|7
|Jones
|15
|2
|Luther
|3
|0
|McLoud
|16
|4
|Midwest City
|45
|13
|Spencer
|24
|11
|Wellston
|3
|0
|Shawnee
|84
|13
|Stillwater
|389
|79
|Tulsa
|2980
|680
|Oklahoma City
|3022
|816
2 Comments
Thank you for these updates! Did you mean to leave off Jones? BTW, you are the best.
OOPS! Goodness. I forgot Jones! Added it. Plus MWC, Shawnee and Edmond.
THANKS FOR THE CATCH. So sorry Jones!