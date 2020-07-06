Update: Covid-19 in Oklahoma

Luther, July 6, 2020—The Monday after the Independence Day Weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued numbers for the coronavirus, but they did not offer updated hospitalization numbers.
As of last Thursday, July 2, hospitalization numbers were at 368. It’s a critical number as Oklahomans watch the data, and rely on the word of state officials who have said repeatedly that the hospitalization number is key. Maybe they know, and didn’t share the number with Oklahomans.
Meanwhile, here are the numbers the state did share around 11 am on Monday morning. Oklahoma City overtook Tulsa again for the number of active cases, while Stillwater has a higher number of cumulative cases, but a lower number of active case since Friday. In Eastern Oklahoma County and in the Deep Fork District of OK66, numbers reported on July 6, rose by eight cases in various communities, but Luther gained no cases.
|Town/City
|Number of Cases
|Number of Active Cases
|Arcadia
|10
|2
|Chandler
|11
|4
|Harrah
|18
|6
|Jones
|15
|2
|Luther
|3
|0
|McLoud
|16
|5
|Spencer
|23
|7
|Stroud
|6
|1
|Wellston
|3
|0
|Stillwater
|378
|86
|Oklahoma City
|2873
|785
|Tulsa
|2806
|618
- As of this advisory (July 6, 2020), there are 16,362 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- From July 3 – July 5, there were four new deaths; none occurred in the past 24 hours.
- One in Noble County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Tulsa County, two males in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 399 total deaths in the state.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.