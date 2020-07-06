Oklahoma GOP House Members Fortifying Against Anarchy

Oklahoma City—Some Oklahoma Republican lawmakers want everyone to know that they support law enforcement, and are worried about anarchy and violent crime. The names of the lawmakers appear in a news release trotted out by the house media staff on Monday. The lawmakers are pushing back on what they call a “woke legislative agenda that seeks to radically transform the state’s jurisprudence.” The legislature is not in session right now, but it is an election year.

News Release Below, copied and pasted.

A group of Oklahoma lawmakers last week issued the following statements in support of Oklahoma law enforcement officers.

Because of widespread support, additional members have requested to be on this list. Their names are listed below.

“In the past few weeks, our law enforcement professionals have come under incessant attack. We want these law enforcement professionals to know that we have their backs. As Oklahoma’s policy leaders, we are coming together as a team, collectively locking arms and standing in defense of those who defend the citizens of Oklahoma.

“All Oklahomans must know that we will never bend a knee to a mob, nor will we ever comply with demands to defund those who protect the rule of law and the citizens of Oklahoma.”

The group of lawmakers united together after one of the nation’s prominent police chiefs stated: “The police, we always have everybody’s back and nobody has our back. Right now the officers feel like they can’t win. And I would have to agree with them.”

The lawmakers said they want all police officers to know that, “We are with you. Stay encouraged and know that just as you defend all of our citizens during their most difficult times, so also will we defend you.”

The lawmakers hope that because Oklahoma policy makers are standing with and defending law enforcement, the state will be able to avoid what they believe will be a sharp rise in violent crime that has been seen across the nation.

They point to the tragic death of one of Tulsa’s finest and dedicated officers and ask for prayer for their family and the recovery of the other officer who was critically wounded performing their duty in protecting the citizens of Tulsa. Even though the incident may or may not have had anything to do with recent protests, they believe the degradation in attitude toward law enforcement by certain factions has created a very hostile environment towards the rule of law and increased the danger to an already dangerous job.

As a result of these recent attacks on police, the subsequent loss of support of police from public officials, and the outright lies and commentary allowed by some of the news media, they believe the spread of anarchy is quite likely.

“We are determined to stand beside and behind law enforcement who protect our communities and will do all we can to keep morale high and allow them to do their job.”

The lawmakers hope this will be the first of a wide array of Oklahoma groups stepping forward to publicly support law enforcement.

“We are calling on all organizations to bravely step forward and defend those who defend us. Without the service of the law enforcement professionals, our ability to make a living in peace and safety would not be possible.

“We must not remain silent and allow the insanity to continue. We owe it to the police and other law enforcement officers to come forward and defend them, and we must act now!”

In addition, the group is speaking out against the cancel culture.

“As America risks falling into the abyss of anarchy, the totalitarian mob, with implicit consent of too many government officials, takes down statues, denounces their support for America, demonstrates their so called ‘wokeness’ by canceling classic movies, television shows and products. They intimidate anyone from the silent majority who dares the slightest disagreement with their new ideology and seem to be attempting to erase history itself.”

Finally; the group is calling on the immediate halt of the “woke” agenda items that have been pushed by legislative members in recent years. “Good policy isn’t made in a hurry, in time of crises or when demanded by mob rule. We will not support the ‘woke’ legislative agenda that seeks to radically transform the state’s jurisprudence. As lawmakers we are preparing to bring forward an aggressive legislative agenda in response to these Anti-American actions.”

In alphabetical order, the group issuing these statements includes:

State Sen. Mark Allen, R-Spiro

State Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair

State Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow

State Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant

State Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle

State Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont

State Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow

State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton

State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin

State Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane

State Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City

State Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City

State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond

State Rep. Kevin McDugle, R-Broken Arrow

State Rep. Garry Mize, R-Guthrie

State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

State Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, R-Balko

State Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore

State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula

State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

State Rep. Todd Russ, R-Cordell

State Rep. Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher

State Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar

State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

State Rep. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon

State Rep. Johnny Tadlock, R-Idabel

State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore

State Rep. Harold Wright, R-Weatherford

In a separate release sent on July 3, house staff announced intention to seek legislation to honor the police officer killed last week in Tulsa. Sgt. Craig Johnson had been working with a statewide coalition to address copper theft.

Here is part of that release.

“We fully support law enforcement, especially when they lose a colleague in the course of duty. As civilians, we are grateful every single day for the sacrifices our public safety officers make. As legislators, we rely on the expertise and first-hand experience of our law enforcement officers across the state to set sound policy,” the group said. “Today, however, we are Oklahomans mourning the loss of one of our state’s finest.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement to develop legislation that protects them from the threats they face daily while also preserving public safety for the communities they selflessly serve. With everyone at the table, we can preserve public safety, support law enforcement and protect all citizens from any injustice while building and strengthening relationships in our communities. Law enforcement always provides a valuable perspective, as evidenced by Sergeant Johnson’s selfless service both on the front lines in Tulsa and here at the Capitol.”

In alphabetical order, the group issuing the statement includes:

State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon

State Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa

State Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow

State Rep. Ty Burns, R-Morrison

State Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa

State Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle

State Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita

State Rep. Denise Crosswhite-Hader, R-Yukon

State Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow

State Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa

State Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee

State Rep. Derrel Fincher, R-Bartlesville

State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow

State Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola

State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton

State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell

State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow

State Rep. Ronny Johns, R-Ada

State Rep. Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City

State Rep. Dell Kerbs, R-Shawnee

State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau

State Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa

State Rep. Robert Manger, R-Oklahoma City

State Rep. T.J. Marti, R-Broken Arrow

State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond

State Rep. Stan May, R-Broken Arrow

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka

State Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan

State Rep. Garry Mize, R-Edmond

State Rep. Lewis Moore, R-Arcadia

State Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs

State Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Tulsa

State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland

State Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond

State Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton

State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufala

State Rep. Sean Roberts, R-Hominy

State Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay

State Rep. Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher

State Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks

State Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson

State Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany

State Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh

State Rep. John Talley, R-Stillwater

State Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole

State Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore

State Rep. Mark Vancuren, R-Owasso

State Rep. Tammy West, R-Oklahoma City

State Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston

State Rep. Josh West, R-Grove

State Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore

House Speaker Pro Tempore Harold Wright, R-Weatherford