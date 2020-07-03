Luther’s Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks are Happening

Luther—Yes! Luther is having an Independence Day Parade in the morning; fireworks in the evening, and fun in between. We are also being mindful of social distancing, mask wearing and consideration of our fellow humans as Luther’s cases of Covid-19 remain flat.

PARADE

July 4

10 AM

MAIN STREET

See the map below to scope out your spot to watch the parade while being mindful of social distancing. There’s plenty of room. While at the event, visit several street and food vendors like Brew 66, Scratch Rotator, Daisy Mae’s Shaved Ice Creamery, Sweet Country (GF) Treats, Felicia’s Country Corner, Sha’s Nursery and The Luther Register for t-shirts.

Special thanks to our sponsors including BancFirst, Airosurf Communications, Oklahoma Title & Closing, Triangle Silt Dike, Beth’s Baubles & Bits, Rustic Farm, Apple Creek Gang, Opus Entertainment, Glassic Designs, Town of Luther and Luther Fire Department.

Luther loves its parades! Here is a look back at the 2016 Luther Alumni Parade, May 2016. See anyone you know? See some kids who have grown up?!

































Recognize these faces? Memories of the 2016 Alumni Parade!

The Luther Fourth Fun continues at Wildhorse Park beginning at 3 pm when the Luther Fire Department will bring fun and festivities including a Corn Hole Tournament, Dunk Tank, Music, Cookout … and the grand finale of fireworks at 9:30 pm.