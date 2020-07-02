Farmstead Cafe
Rounding up Oklahoma Covid-19 numbers before the holiday

dawnshelton 10 hours ago
Luther, July 2, 2020—As we head into the holiday weekend, we are looking at the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Eastern Oklahoma County and the Deep Fork District of OK66. Statewide, an additional 427 cases were reported.

  • As of this advisory, there are 14,539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.    
    • Two in Comanche County, both females in the 65 and older age group.    
    • Three in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group. 
  • There are 395 total deaths in the state.
  • The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
  • For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
  • In recognition of the Fourth of July, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Friday, July 3. There will not be a Media Advisory on Friday, July 3 or Saturday, July 4, but coronavirus.health.ok.gov will continue to be updated daily with labs processing COVID-19 tests from across the State through the weekend. The weekly Epidemiology Report will be released on Monday, July 6. 
Town/City (7/2/20)Number of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Arcadia91
Chandler71
Harrah165
Jones130
Luther30
McLoud165
Spencer196
Stroud51
Stillwater351111
Wellston30
Tulsa2506640
Oklahoma City2498654
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
