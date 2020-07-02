Rounding up Oklahoma Covid-19 numbers before the holiday

Luther, July 2, 2020—As we head into the holiday weekend, we are looking at the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Eastern Oklahoma County and the Deep Fork District of OK66. Statewide, an additional 427 cases were reported.
- As of this advisory, there are 14,539 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There are six additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours.
- One in Tulsa County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- Two in Comanche County, both females in the 65 and older age group.
- Three in McCurtain County, a female in the 65 and older age group, a male in the 65 and older age group and a male in the 50-64 age group.
- There are 395 total deaths in the state.
- The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
- For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
- In recognition of the Fourth of July, all OSDH offices and county health departments will be closed on Friday, July 3. There will not be a Media Advisory on Friday, July 3 or Saturday, July 4, but coronavirus.health.ok.gov will continue to be updated daily with labs processing COVID-19 tests from across the State through the weekend. The weekly Epidemiology Report will be released on Monday, July 6.
|Town/City (7/2/20)
|Number of Cases
|Number of Active Cases
|Arcadia
|9
|1
|Chandler
|7
|1
|Harrah
|16
|5
|Jones
|13
|0
|Luther
|3
|0
|McLoud
|16
|5
|Spencer
|19
|6
|Stroud
|5
|1
|Stillwater
|351
|111
|Wellston
|3
|0
|Tulsa
|2506
|640
|Oklahoma City
|2498
|654