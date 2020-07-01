OKLAHOMA PRIMARY: Rogers wins school board, other candidates have runoffs.

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Luther—Brandon Rogers has been serving on the Luther Board of Education for almost a year, and he was officially elected to the seat in the Oklahoma Primary. The vice president for the local Luther BancFirst easily bested his opponent, Gerald McCauley, in the June 30 matchup. It was a race rescheduled from April when the state canceled elections due to the coronavirus crisis.





In other Oklahoma Primary results, voters will go to the polls again in Republican races for Congressional District 5, State Senate, State Representative and Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Republican incumbents, Senator Ron Sharp, Oklahoma County Sheriff PD Taylor and Logan County Commissioner Mike Pearson were forced into run-off elections in August. The candidates had to get at least 50% of the vote to claim victory.

Shane Jett won more votes than incumbent Sharp, with newcomer Brandon Baumgarten earning a respectable number of votes. Baumgarten won the largest precinct in Luther.

For the open seat to replace term-limited HD96 Rep. Lewis Moore, Margaret Best and Preston Stinson will be in the runoff.

And the much watched Republican race for Congressional District 5, State Senator Stephanie Bice and businesswoman Terry Neece will meet in the August primary run-off as the top two vote getters in that crowded race of nine candidates. The Democratic incumbent, Kendra Horn easily won her primary.

One of the biggest surprises of the evening was in the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s race with incumbent PD Taylor failing to earn enough votes to keep his position. He will share an August ballot with Tommie Johnson, a Norman police officer who lives in Oklahoma County.













As for State Question 802, the medicaid expansion measure that will change the Oklahoma Constitution, it passed by about 6,500 votes, just squeaking over the 50% finish. Incidentally, the measure failed by 58% with Luther voters at Precinct 550076, housed at the Luther Community Center.