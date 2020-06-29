Oklahoma Covid-19, Monday numbers

Luther, June 29, 2020—The numbers of confirmed cases of Oklahoma Covid-19 rise, but in our neck of the woods the numbers are holding steady, according to the data that the Oklahoma State Department of Health published on Monday.
- As of this advisory, Monday, June 29, there are 13,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
- There is one additional death; it did not occur in the past 24 hours.
- One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
- There are 385 total deaths in the state.
- The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
|City/Town
|Number of Cases
|Number of Active Cases
|Arcadia
|8
|0
|Chandler
|6
|1
|Harrah
|15
|5
|Jones
|13
|3
|Luther
|3
|0
|McLoud
|13
|2
|Spencer
|16
|3
|Stroud
|4
|0
|Wellston
|3
|0
|Stillwater
|316
|185
|Tulsa
|2262
|739
|OKC
|2182
|573