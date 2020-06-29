Farmstead Cafe
Oklahoma Covid-19, Monday numbers

dawnshelton 4 hours ago
Luther, June 29, 2020—The numbers of confirmed cases of Oklahoma Covid-19 rise, but in our neck of the woods the numbers are holding steady, according to the data that the Oklahoma State Department of Health published on Monday.

  • As of this advisory, Monday, June 29, there are 13,172 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 
  • There is one additional death; it did not occur in the past 24 hours.
    • One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 65 and older age group.   
  • There are 385 total deaths in the state.
  • The OSDH has launched a new testing site dashboard, which includes an interactive map and updated site contact information. Please call test sites to make an appointment and confirm hours of operation before visiting.
City/TownNumber of CasesNumber of Active Cases
Arcadia80
Chandler61
Harrah155
Jones133
Luther30
McLoud132
Spencer163
Stroud40
Wellston30
Stillwater316185
Tulsa2262739
OKC2182573
https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals. 
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data. 
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 2020-06-29 at 7:00 a.m.

Oklahoma County Survey
The Chicken Shack
