Funeral Announced for Jaden Reece

Jaden Christopher Reece, 16, of Luther, Oklahoma, went to be with his Lord and Savior, June 27, 2020, following a tragic accident. Funeral services for Jaden will be Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Broken Horn Ranch in Luther, Oklahoma, 19680 N Luther Rd. Burial will follow at the Luther Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.

Psalm 23

The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.

2 He makes me lie down in green pastures,

he leads me beside quiet waters,

3 he refreshes my soul.

He guides me along the right paths

for his name’s sake.

4 Even though I walk

through the darkest valley,[a]

I will fear no evil,

for you are with me;

your rod and your staff,

they comfort me.

5 You prepare a table before me

in the presence of my enemies.

You anoint my head with oil;

my cup overflows.

6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me

all the days of my life,

and I will dwell in the house of the Lord

forever.