Funeral Announced for Jaden Reece

Jaden Christopher Reece, 16, of Luther, Oklahoma, went to be with his Lord and Savior, June 27, 2020, following a tragic accident. Funeral services for Jaden will be Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Broken Horn Ranch in Luther, Oklahoma, 19680 N Luther Rd. Burial will follow at the Luther Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.
Psalm 23
The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
2 He makes me lie down in green pastures,
he leads me beside quiet waters,
3 he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths
for his name’s sake.
4 Even though I walk
through the darkest valley,[a]
I will fear no evil,
for you are with me;
your rod and your staff,
they comfort me.
5 You prepare a table before me
in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil;
my cup overflows.
6 Surely your goodness and love will follow me
all the days of my life,
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord
forever.