Funeral Announced for Jaden Reece

Jaden Christopher Reece, 16, of Luther, Oklahoma, went to be with his Lord and Savior, June 27, 2020, following a tragic accident. Funeral services for Jaden will be Saturday, July 4, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Broken Horn Ranch in Luther, Oklahoma, 19680 N Luther Rd. Burial will follow at the Luther Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home.

Psalm 23

The Lord is my shepherd, I lack nothing.
    He makes me lie down in green pastures,
he leads me beside quiet waters,
    he refreshes my soul.
He guides me along the right paths
    for his name’s sake.
Even though I walk
    through the darkest valley,[a]
I will fear no evil,
    for you are with me;
your rod and your staff,
    they comfort me.

You prepare a table before me
    in the presence of my enemies.
You anoint my head with oil;
    my cup overflows.
Surely your goodness and love will follow me
    all the days of my life,
and I will dwell in the house of the Lord
    forever.

