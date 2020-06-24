Oklahoma Covid-19: Tulsa numbers up, not in Luther

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Luther, June 24, 2020 — It was a big daily jump in the overall case number for Covid-19 in Oklahoma, with Tulsa jumping up to the top of the list with the most coronavirus cases in the state.

Hospitalization are also up, slightly. In Luther, and most of Eastern Oklahoma County, the numbers are largely unchanged. There are no active Covid-19 cases in Luther, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Town/City Number of Cases Number of Active Cases Arcadia 8 1 Chandler 6 1 Harrah 11 1 Luther 3 0 Edmond 382 99 Spencer 14 1 Stroud 4 0 Wellston 3 0 Stillwater 258 178 OKC 1856 493 Tulsa 1887 679 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.

Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-24 at 7:00 a.m.