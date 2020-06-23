Oklahoma Covid-19 Numbers and Hospitalizations Up

Paid for by Bice for Congress

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

As of this advisory, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, there are 11,028 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are no active cases in Luther. (see table below).

There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours. One in Kiowa County, a male in the 50-64 age group. One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 371 total deaths in the state.

COVID-19 testing sites are open in multiple cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership. Visit this page for updated dates and locations.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

Town/City Cases Active Cases Arcadia 8 2 Chandler 6 1 Edmond 369 102 Harrah 11 1 Luther 3 0 Spender 14 2 Stroud 4 0 Wellston 3 0 Stillwater 244 180 Tulsa 1726 570 https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/

https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.

*As of 2020-06-23 at 7:00 a.m.

*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.

**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.

***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.