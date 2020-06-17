Fourth of July Parade
Spend the Fourth of July in Luther, part of the Deep Fork District of Route 66! The fun begins at 10 am with a PARADE, social distance appropriate with all of the flags, fire trucks, bicycles, floats and community spirit we can muster to celebrate America’s birthday.
Bring your masks, your hand sanitizer, your lawn chairs and your family. There will be plenty of room to social distance along the parade route.
Thank you to our sponsors BANCFIRST, Airosurf Communications, Luther Hardware. Oklahoma Title & Closing and Opus Entertainment.
SEE BELOW FOR PARADE ENTRY FORM.
Our “Luther America Fourth of July” will feature all of the things we love about small town America … family, friends, parades, fireworks, food, games and fun. Return in the evening to Luther’s Wildhorse Park for games, gestivities and fireworks by our Luther Fire Department.
PARADE ENTRY FORM
Thank you for participating. Look for an email with your line-up time and place. We look forward to our parade!