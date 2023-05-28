Visit the Threatt Station on Sunday, June 11

via Route 66 news

Luther’s historic Threatt Filling Station on Route 66 and County Line Road, is offering a unique opportunity to visit the landmark before it opens to the public.

The Oklahoma Route 66 Association and the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s HOPE Crew are sponsoring the June 11 event from 10 AM – 3 PM.

“Meet the descendants, learn about the history, and try your hand at several preservation trade methods used during the rehabilitation efforts at the station,” the invitation states. “Refreshments will be provided. Please bring a sack lunch.”

Visit the Threatt Station | June 11, 2023 | 10 AM – 3 PM

The Threatt family intends to open the newly-renovated station as an interpretive center this year.

The Threatt Filling Station is under renovation, with local construction company, Holman Construction, Co.

Built by Allen Threatt, Senior, around 1915, the gas station remains one of the few surviving Black-owned businesses along Route 66. The bungalow-style station made of rock from the Threatt farm’s quarry was designated to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. Threatt was inducted into the Oklahoma Route 66 Association Hall of Fame in 2022.

SEATED: L to R, Drucella Dean, Martha Badgett, Rev. Allen Threatt lll, SECOND ROW – Carl Dean, Rodney Threatt, Marva Threatt-Gooden-Danna, Veronia Gooden, Gerald McCauley, Wanda Threatt, Edward Threatt, Nerissa Threatt-Berry, David A Threatt. THIRD ROW – Larry Threatt, Desiree Williams, Teddy Danna, Cecilia Taft, Charley McCauley and Darrell McCauley. Photo by Tom Dunning, August 2022, Luther Town Hall

Strangely, the Threatt station, despite it being Black-owned, never was listed in the Green Book, the guide that provided safe navigation to Black motorists when the country was segregated. Nevertheless, the station served as a safe haven for Black travelers who fueled up, visited the restaurant, and even camped.

The Threatt Filling Station operated until the early 1970s when it was converted into living quarters for Elizabeth Threatt, a longtime educator and operator of the station.

In recent years, the station has received grants from the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, plus a fundraiser led by Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell. The Threatt station in 2021 was named one of America’s Most Endangered Places.