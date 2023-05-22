OBITUARY | George Elton Fesler

George Elton Fesler, 83, entered through the heavenly gates while surrounded by his loving family in his home near Luther on May 18, 2023.

George was born to Floyd and Oleta (Herrold) Fesler, the third of four children. He graduated from Luther Schools in 1957. He was active in FFA and was named Luther Chapter Farmer and State Star Farmer. He was a faithful and compassionate husband to Donna, his wife of 64 years. God blessed their union with four beautiful children. He was an honest, hard-working Christian man who devoted his entire life working as a farmer, rancher, and gardener to provide for his family. George consistently put others before himself and was active in his community. He served as a Deacon at Luther and Arcadia First Baptist Churches. He was a lifelong supporter of Luther Schools, serving 15 years as a school board member. George’s quick wit, laughter, and funny sayings filled every room with joy. His smile was contagious. Being a kind and dependable dad and Bobbo was of the upmost importance to him, and he certainly exceeded when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family.

George was pre-deceased by his parents; grandson Douglas Ragland; brother Edwin Fesler and his wife Patsy; brother-in-law Philip Root.

Survivors include wife and best friend Donna Fesler, Luther; son Scott (Karley) Fesler, Luther; daughter Tammy Ragland, Holdenville; daughter Leslie (John) Holman, Luther; son Rodney (Amber) Fesler, Luther; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sister Helen Root, Montgomery, TX; sister Elsie (Dave) Estes, Ardmore; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes a special thank you to Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Traditions Hospice. The wonderful nurses Jennifer Carroway and Sandy Sitter, as well as nurse aide Kayleigh and Chaplain Jason Williams, were especially helpful and provided the family with generous love and care. We additionally would like to thank all the friends and family for many prayers, support, and food sent our way.

Visitation is set for Monday, May 22, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Boydston-Bailey Funeral Home in Luther. Services will be held at the Luther High School Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, at 10 am—internment to follow at Luther Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.