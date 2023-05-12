BancFirst Brings Oklahoma Children’s Threatre to Luther Elementary Students

Elementary students in Luther will enjoy a performance from the BancFirst Tour of the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre.



Each year BancFirst joins Oklahoma Children’s Theatre to sponsor performances in communities around the state. Oklahoma Children’s Theatre scales down one of their stage performances, including sets, costuming, and cast to take on the road to share a high quality, live theatre experience with elementary school students in select BancFirst communities.



Oklahoma Children’s Theatre will present Totally True Tall Tales to Luther Elementary students on May 16. Totally True Tall Tales is a theatre show that takes its audience on a jouney across the old west and beyond where heroes tame panthers, wrestle with giant alligators, rope cattle with rattlesnakes, and plant apple trees across the nation. It’s a fun, interactive production with loads of laughs and wild storytelling.



“We’re thrilled Oklahoma Children’s Theatre will make a stop in Luther this year,” remarked Gary Roy, president of BancFirst Luther. “Their plays are always entertaining and give the children and staff the opportunity to enjoy live theater.”



The BancFirst tour will also make appearances in eleven other Oklahoma communities this spring with a total of 16 performances. BancFirst has sponsored the program for over 20 years.

