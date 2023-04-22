The First 125 Years, Founders’ Parade Celebrates Luther

When Spear Crosley was buried in the Luther Cemetery in 1922, records say 800 people came to mourn. It was the largest attendance at a memorial service to date for the young town. Marshall Spear Crosley is believed to be the first law enforcement officer in Luther. He died tragically, shot by Oklahoma City police accidentally when the Marshall was retrieving a stolen car after taking someone to jail. He had served in law enforcement for 22 years.

Marshall Crosley was portrayed in the Luther Founders’ Day Parade by Luther Police Captain Chris Fetters. He rode in on a horse along Main Street, the same stretch that began as a dirt trail for the new town next to the railroad, Deep Fork River, and Ozark Trail.

The marshall was just one of the history-embracing entries in the parade celebrating Luther’s 125 years. Led by Grand Marshalls Dolph Grolock, president emeritus of the Luther Historical Society, and Ed Threatt, current president, and steward of the Threatt Family Filling Station on Route 66, the April 8 event was special.

The Luther High School marching band, fourth grade STEM Club, and cheer team were among the many student groups participating from Luther Public Schools. They were joined by descendants of founding Luther families, classic cars, fire and police vehicles, K-9 Kodi, and elected leaders including State Rep. John George, Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson, Luther Mayor Terry Arps, and Trustees Carla Caruthers and Jeff Schwarzmeier. If you didn’t make it, watch it on video!

The first half of the video features parade highlights, and the second is the whole thing in double time. See below for the notes on parade entrants, and upcoming events.

THANK YOU to all participants and attendees. We hope you visited some of the local street vendors including Daisy Mae’s Shaved Ice Cream, Wildhorse Canyon Farms Winery, Bondi Bowls, Big R Coffee, True Chiefs, and Silas Salsas.

The parade was followed by the Luther Route 66 DiscGolfPark ribbon-cutting. Read about that here.

Luther Founders’ Day Parade Entries

What’s next for Luther’s Quasquicentennial Year?

Get a Founders’ Day tshirt at Town Hall for $20!

Wildhorse Park Dedication – TBA

Soap Box Derby benefiting the Luther Fire Department – June 3

July Fourth Celebration – TBA

Founders’ Day 5K – Nov. 19. Register here!

Luther Pecan Festival – Nov 18 – 19, 2023.

Get involved in Luther History. The Luther Historical Society meets the first Monday of every month. The next meeting is May 1.