Luther Marks 125 Years with 5K and Parade Events

Before Oklahoma was a state, a couple of real estate visionaries bought land along the new railroad and not far from the flood-prone Deep Fork River to plot a new town. One of the businessmen was Luther Aldrich, but most accounts say the town is not named for him directly. His business partner, CG Jones (who also founded Jones, OK), had one son who was named after his friend, Luther. And the boy was the namesake of the town, according to some reports. Luther Jones would have been three years old in March of 1898. Accounts of his short life do not indicate he ever lived in Luther, OK. He grew up in Oklahoma City, and died in California at the age of 44.

Luther, Oklahoma, was growing at the dawn of the 20th century – bustling with a post office, banks, hotels, stores, a cotton gin, a mill, churches, schools, families, and a newspaper, The Luther Register. A railroad stop, Luther was located on the Ozark Trail (1913-1935), and around 1926, Route 66 was paved on the northern part of town. A little east is where the Threatt Filling Station was built and served as a haven for cross-country Black travelers.

Celebrating 125 Years

The Founders’ Day 5K is March 18 at 9 AM. The route will start and end on Main Street with an after party and street market to follow. Online registration will be live on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A Founders’ Parade will be held on April 8 at 5 PM followed by a street dance. With participation from Luther Public Schools, organizations, businesses, alumni groups, teams, churches, classic car owners and more are asked to participate.



circa 1915

1905 map

Bus stop

Wm Arthur’s field

Organized by the Town of Luther and Luther Economic Development Authority, with help from the newly revised Luther Historical Society, volunteers and sponsors are sought. Call Town Hall at 405-277-3833 or email reception@townoflutherok.com for more information. If you have vintage photographs, special memories or memorabilia, let us know.

More Founders Day activities will be planned throughout the year. Get involved as we honor our past and plan for our future.