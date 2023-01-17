FEDS: Crackdown on Lying About Gun Purchases

NEWS RELEASE from the United States Department of Justice, including a case mentioning Luther.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. One recent federal court case involves an assault-rifle purchase made in Luther.

Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection with purchasing, or attempting to purchase, a firearm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) requires prospective firearm buyers to complete ATF Form 4473. This Form requires buyers to answer several questions, including those about the buyer’s competency, criminal history, drug use, immigration status, and history with domestic violence. Applicants who knowingly make false statements may also face criminal prosecution for a felony and up to 10 years in federal prison. Federal Firearms Licensees (FFLs), who sell or transfer a firearm to a prohibited person, allow a straw purchaser to buy a gun for someone else, or fail to keep proper records of who they sell firearms to may also face criminal prosecution. Before attempting to purchase a firearm, prospective buyers who have eligibility concerns should visit www.atf.gov or contact their local ATF field office.

“Keeping guns out of the hands of those who shouldn’t have them is of paramount concern,” said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Troester. “We will use the tools available to us to pursue those who use a straw purchaser or lie when trying to buy a gun or ammunition. We will continue to work closely with ATF and our law enforcement partners to prevent guns from falling into the wrong hands by holding accountable those who lie to get them.”

“ATF and its’ partners work tirelessly to keep firearms out of the hands of those who should not have them. There is no higher priority than protecting our citizens and their loved ones from firearms violence. The lesson learned here is that if you buy a gun for someone that shouldn’t have one, you will go to prison. And trust me, prison is not somewhere you want to be,” stated ATF Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II.

Guilty Pleas:

NEMORY ZAHID RAMOS CASTRO, 22, of Oklahoma City, pleaded guilty on January 5, 2023, for making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to public record, Ramos made false written statements in connection with the purchases of two assault-style firearms, one in Oklahoma City and one in Luther, Oklahoma. In one instance, Ramos submitted the ATF Form 4473 stating he was not acquiring the assault-style firearm for another person, but a few hours after the transfer, law enforcement found another individual in possession of it during a traffic stop. At sentencing, Castro faces up to ten years in federal prison on both counts.

Sentencing hearings in federal criminal cases take place approximately 90 days after a plea of guilty. Reference is made to public filings for more information.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the Department of Justice’s signature nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials and prosecutors to address violent crime, reduce gun violence, and enforce federal firearms laws.