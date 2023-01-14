Luther FFA & 4-H Auction Monday

When it’s the Martin Luther King holiday, it’s also time for the annual Luther FFA & 4-H Auction. The event is Monday, January 16, 2023, at Broken Horn Ranch, 19680 N Luther Road. Dinner is at 6 PM, and the auction begins at 7 PM.

Follow the organizations’ Facebook page to see auction items, including iron creations from FFA students, and donations from local businesses, including Couch Pecans, P & K Equipment, and Butcher BBQ Stand. Other auction items are tickets for a Thunder game donated from OGE, custom quilts and more.

Organizers say all proceeds support the programs of the local FFA and 4-H programs.