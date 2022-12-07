A sensory-friendly visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus is being planned by the Luther Police Department on Friday, Dec. 16, from 6 – 8 PM, at 108 S Main, Luther, OK.

We know that sometimes the lights, crowds and noise can be very overwhelming for children that are on the spectrum. On December 16, LPD will host a special time for those children at Luther Town Hall. Go to the above link to register and we look forward to seeing you. Luther Police Department

The event is designed for children who might need a quiet opportunity to meet and take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, without crowds, lines, and noise. Parents are invited to sign up for a spot and accompany their child to the appointment. There will be pictures taken and gifts given.