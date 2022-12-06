Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
Wellston Attorney Arrested on Drug Charges

1 hour agoLast Updated: December 6, 2022
Debra Dawn Campbell, a Wellston attorney, was arrested last Friday after a search warrant was issued at her home. Lincoln County investigators say they retrieved methamphetamines, marijuana, glass smoking devices, $4,300 in hundred dollar bills, digital scales, and a loaded rifle from Campbell’s bedroom.

She faces felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute, acquiring proceeds from drug activity, and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony. The crimes are punishable by up to 45 years in prison plus hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Campbell graduated from Oklahoma City University School of Law and was admitted to the Oklahoma bar in 2005. She was arrested just a few days shy of her 59th birthday.

She has been released from the Lincoln County jail on bond.

1 hour agoLast Updated: December 6, 2022
