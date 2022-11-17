Luther Pecan Festival Luther Pecan Festival
CommunityDeep Fork DistrictPecan FestivalRoute 66TourismTownTravel

Hot Pecan Cobbler at Our Town Eatery

7 hours agoLast Updated: November 17, 2022
0 25 1 minute read
Bison Blinds

Luther’s Our Town Eatery is open for extended hours, including breakfast, during the pecan festival weekend Nov. 19 -20, 2022! Owner Trish Holman says the pecan cobbler will be hot and ready.

Our Town Eatery, 121 S Ash, right off of Route 66, will open at 8 am on Saturday and Sunday, for pastries and hot coffee during set-up. The festival hours are 10 am – 4 pm. In addition, the restaurant will stay open until about 6 pm on Sunday. Visitors and vendors might need a hot bite before heading home!

Out-of-town vendors are invited to stop in at a Luther restaurant while setting up Friday evening or on their way home Sunday. Those working the festival will need the energy on both ends of the weekend! Wishing them all success!

Another Luther Pecan Festival sponsor, and the town’s newest restaurant, Cocina Doña Ceci, 204 N Ash, will also be open on Sunday. The authentic Mexican food restaurant will feature street tacos and tamales!

To everyone coming to the Luther Pecan Festival, thank you in advance. And special thanks to our hometown businesses for stretching their hours and navigating schedules to welcome our guests! We hope everyone comes back!

Help Wanted TSD Supply Co. Now Hiring
Kimberly K MIller – Attorney
7 hours agoLast Updated: November 17, 2022
0 25 1 minute read
Show More
Our Town Eatery
dawnshelton

dawnshelton

Every town needs news. The Luther Register is part of a growing movement of local, independent, online news that shines an informative light in our communities. Readers can support the work through one-time or monthly donations, advertising to directly reach an audience, sponsorships and also through participating in our events, such as the annual Luther Pecan Festival held in November. #lutherlocal #localnews

Related Articles

State Releases New Covid-19 Weekly Report

April 24, 2020

Not Enough Signatures To Put Medical Pot in State Constitution

August 17, 2018

Half-Million dollar grant comes to Eastern Oklahoma County

June 12, 2017

POLICE REPORT: Arrests, accidents and miscellaneous

May 14, 2016

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker