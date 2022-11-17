Hot Pecan Cobbler at Our Town Eatery

Luther’s Our Town Eatery is open for extended hours, including breakfast, during the pecan festival weekend Nov. 19 -20, 2022! Owner Trish Holman says the pecan cobbler will be hot and ready.

Our Town Eatery, 121 S Ash, right off of Route 66, will open at 8 am on Saturday and Sunday, for pastries and hot coffee during set-up. The festival hours are 10 am – 4 pm. In addition, the restaurant will stay open until about 6 pm on Sunday. Visitors and vendors might need a hot bite before heading home!

Out-of-town vendors are invited to stop in at a Luther restaurant while setting up Friday evening or on their way home Sunday. Those working the festival will need the energy on both ends of the weekend! Wishing them all success!

Another Luther Pecan Festival sponsor, and the town’s newest restaurant, Cocina Doña Ceci, 204 N Ash, will also be open on Sunday. The authentic Mexican food restaurant will feature street tacos and tamales!

To everyone coming to the Luther Pecan Festival, thank you in advance. And special thanks to our hometown businesses for stretching their hours and navigating schedules to welcome our guests! We hope everyone comes back!