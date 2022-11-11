Luther 4-H Refreshes Veterans Park

Thank you Luther 4-H! Club members and parents, led by Luther 4-H Vice President Jackson Graham, recently refreshed the Veteran’s Memorial on Main Street to shine for Veterans Day.

November 11 is a federal holiday to honor all members of the military who have served past and present.

Luther 4-H member, Jackson Graham, recognized a need and seized the opportunity to show his appreciation for veterans. He organized the first of many work days to make improvements at the Luther Veterans Memorial. Phase 1 included moving rocks, removing weeds, and adding a fresh coat of paint to the existing building. Twenty members and parents participated. More work days are planned, as well as fundraising for a flag pole, new benches, and flower beds.

Jackson and Max Mason, parliamentarian, also are planning a Flag Retirement ceremony. If you have flags that need retired please drop them in the receptacle on Main Street or give them to a 4-H member.

Thank you to all who served our great country . Your sacrifices are noticed and appreciated.